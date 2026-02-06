Nintendo's latest Partner Direct showcase arrived yesterday, bringing with it a boatload of Switch and Switch 2 games to add to the ol' wishlist. Just like clockwork, one day on, the company has shared an infographic summarising every game that featured.

While it might not have been a presentation of wall-to-wall bangers, there is something quite nice about seeing every game in one image, no? Sure, the biggies like Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth immediately draw the eye, but a closer look reminds us that the likes of Scott Pilgrim EX, Valheim, and The Adventures of Elliot also made an appearance.

Nintendo shared the image across its social channels, helpfully splitting the announcements up into Switch 2, Switch 2 / 1 and Switch 1 releases, so you can see what's coming up, regardless of which console you own. Here's a closer look at the graphic itself:

We'd say that it's not a bad line-up, all in all. Perhaps not the most surprise-packed Direct in recent memory, but there's no denying that the 2026 release calendar is looking particularly stacked for Switch 2.