Universal Pictures and Illumination have just dropped a brand new teaser for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which comes to cinemas across North America and Europe on 1st April 2026.

The Level Up teaser gives us another look at the mix of Mario worlds and inspirations, but there's a few more Galaxy nods in this trailer than the last. Namely, you might notice Megaleg, an iconic boss from Super Mario Galaxy.

Rosalina makes a brief appearance once again, while Bowser Jr. gets up to plenty of no good. Yoshi also gets plenty of time in the spotlight in the 19-second trailer, including the appearance of his trademark spotted eggs and that unique tongue of his.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is apparently going to get a commercial during this weekend's Super Bowl, so we'll probably be seeing more of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and co. pretty soon. So keep an eye out for that.

Did you spot anything new in the teaser up-top? Let us know in the comments.