Just a reminder that this NA eShop sale wraps up on Sunday night, so if you've been waiting for whatever reason, there's still time to pick up some New Year treats with a nice chunky discount...

For those of you in North America giving the gift of Switchmas this year, then the Nintendo eShop 'Hits For The Holidays' has come to the rescue to help fill up that gaming library.

From now until 4th January 2025 at 11:59pm PST, there are tons of discounts on classic Switch titles to Switch 2 editions.

That's exactly what this big ol' guide is here for — we've curated all the best games we scored a 9/10 or above that are currently on sale into one giant article.

All prices shown are USD.

A Short Hike (Switch eShop)

$4.39 (-45%)

A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain.

It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play.

An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Switch)

$29.99 (-50%)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the absolute pinnacle of the series and despite coming to Switch over five years after other platforms, this 'impossible' Switch conversion does very little to degrade the experience.

Long-time franchise players and military aviation enthusiasts will be overwhelmed by the fan service at every turn, from craters on the ground to airplanes, liveries, callsigns, and emblems shouting out to previous entries. You get tons of content and an epic single-player campaign wrapped up in triple-A presentation that delivers the most comprehensive portable experience ever from Project Aces.

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)

$14.99 (-25%)

Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released.

It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.

Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Switch)

$19.99 (-60%)

We genuinely can't believe how lucky we are that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy games exist, let alone that they've been lovingly polished up for the Switch. Here is some of the best writing you'll find on the console, and it's a steal for all three games plus extras.

A couple of bumps here and there are to be expected with such a wealth of content (three games, DLC, and extras), but they barely leave a dent on the brilliance of this well-written and beautifully illustrated trilogy.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)

$12.49 (-50%)

Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.

But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

BALL x PIT - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

$11.99 (-20%)

BALL x PIT is a tremendous brew of so many ideas it ought to collapse under the confusion. However, it operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity. Kenny Sun Studios set itself a heck of a challenge but, fortunately, hasn’t dropped the ball.

The Switch 2 version boosts the frame rate and resolution both docked and undocked, so we'd recommend snapping it up there. There's no price difference, either!

BioShock: The Collection (Switch)

$9.99 (-80%)

BioShock: The Collection combines three excellent, iconic games and all their DLC into one convincing package. Stable performance, engrossing narratives, fun gameplay, and lots of content make this one an easy recommendation, even if these releases show their age from time to time.

If you’re looking for a series of strong single-player shooters to pick up for your Switch, it’s tough to go wrong here.

Blade Chimera (Switch eShop)

$13.99 (-30%)

Blade Chimera is an ode to a very specific kind of Metroidvania — the sort that eschews cryptic puzzles and an open-ended structure and revels in the simple joys of ultra-fluid movement and blasting through enemies with an ever-growing arsenal of powerful weapons and equipment.

It may not particularly impress with its explorative or narrative aspects, but its striking, stylish identity and endlessly entertaining shoot-and-slash combat loop elevate this to the heights of the classics it’s so clearly inspired by.

Cat Quest III (Switch)

$11.99 (-40%)

Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you.

The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure.

All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG.

Catherine: Full Body (Switch)

$9.99 (-80%)

Catherine: Full Body is a fantastic revamp of a bona fide cult classic. With an excellent new character and several new endings slickly inserted into an already highly entertaining narrative – not to mention a slew of fun new modes – this is the definitive version of an outstanding game.

If you've never played Catherine before, then you're in for an absolute treat, and if you have, we'd say there's enough new content here to make it worth diving in all over again.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop)

$9.99 (-50%)

As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player.

It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Cyber Shadow (Switch eShop)

$14.99 (-25%)

If you consider yourself a fan of retro action platformers (and you probably do if you're a Nintendo fan), you owe it to yourself to pick up Cyber Shadow. It’s clear in virtually every facet of Cyber Shadow’s design that this project was a labour of love and that its designer is intimately familiar with what makes the stalwarts of this beloved genre so great.

Well-built levels, authentic presentation, tight controls, and high difficulty all combine to make this a supreme and focused experience. Mechanical Head Studios set a high bar with its inaugural release.

Dead Cells (Switch)

$12.49 (-50%)

Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without.

There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours.

This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendour, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one - it’s a must-buy.

Death's Door (Switch eShop)

$4.99 (-75%)

Death's Door is a modern classic, utilising old gameplay ideas in a new setting to make for a short and sweet experience you won’t want to miss. The snappy combat, rewarding exploration, and relaxing music will stick with you once you've finished, and while it may not have anything 'new' to offer, Death’s Door is so high quality that you’ll hardly have time to think about its lack of innovation.

Any fans of Zelda or Soulslike games will adore this - Acid Nerve has crafted an experience that’s absolutely worth your time and money.

Deltarune (Switch 2)

$19.99 (-20%)

Deltarune is a game that can feel odd to recommend, as it’s both difficult to convey in words what makes this game feel special and… well, with further chapters yet to join the present four, it still isn’t finished yet.

Its goofy and subversive narrative, innovative battle mechanics, and killer soundtrack all combine to make this follow-up to Undertale from Toby Fox worth the purchase in its current state, even if it is incomplete and the visuals feel a tad underwhelming.

If you haven't played Undertale yet, then perhaps grab that first — it's only $9.89 (-34%) right now, too.

Detention (Switch eShop)

$3.89 (-70%)

Detention is another horror classic that deserves a place on your Switch. Its story has an important message as it introduces themes through the eyes of a child that only escalate the horror.

Through a terrifying atmosphere, chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that needs to be experienced firsthand.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)

$9.59 (-84%)

Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console.

The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own.

All the DLC is on sale too, or if you just want everything, you can grab the Ultimate edition for $27.49 (-75%)

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 2)

$47.99 (-20%)

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a deeply satisfying follow-up to 2024's DQ III remake project, closing out the Erdrick trilogy on a fittingly high note. A gorgeous art style, tons of new content and quality-of-life updates, and a wonderful soundtrack all combine to make this one an easy recommendation for any retro JRPG fans. If you’re interested in RPGs, pick this up at your earliest opportunity. These games stand as excellent reminders of why Dragon Quest is so highly respected today.

Dragon Quest III is also on sale for the same price, or you can grab all three games in one bundle for $79.99 (-20%)

If you want a more modern Dragon Quest experience, then Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is currently just $19.99 (-50%)

Enter the Gungeon (Switch eShop)

$3.49 (-77%)

Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play.

It gives you time to get ahead for the Switch 2-bound sequel, too!

Fast RMX (Switch eShop)

$13.99 (-30%)

FAST RMX is as good as the Wii U original and then some. Updated visuals, more tracks, more vehicles; it was an utterly outstanding launch title for the Switch and it holds up very well to this day, keeping the futuristic high-speed racing game alive in the absence of a modern, flagship F-Zero game.

With the console's ability to allow multiplayer on the go rolled in, this is without doubt essential for racing fans with a Switch or Switch 2, and a great predecessor to Fast Fusion on the newer console.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

$39.99 (-20%)

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is a fantastically thoughtful revamp of one of the best strategy RPGs of all-time. Meaningful quality-of-life changes meld with delicate gameplay nips and tucks, CPU enemy tune-ups, and a smoother-flowing experience overall to deliver a game that's pretty much impossible to knock.

Fans will be fully absorbed into the story all over again, enjoying the new flow of the narrative and experiencing the whole thing so wonderfully well-acted. Newcomers can just get busy lapping up the combat, story, music, and visuals, all of which are better than ever.

Oh, and for some more traditional Final Fantasy action, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age are both $19.99 (-60%)

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)

$41.99 (-30%)

Fire Emblem Engage is a stellar entry in this storied franchise, but it's also one that takes a noticeably different stance than more recent games. It's all about the combat here, so if you're looking for that social element here, you're bound to be left feeling at least a tad disappointed.

However, for those jonesing to get down and dirty with some sweet turn-based tactical action — action that's embedded in a satisfyingly OTT, beautifully presented anime narrative — this is a very fine example of the genre.

With the Expansion Pass also on sale (if you've been holding off), you can snatch up the most-recent Fire Emblem before Fortune's Weave eats up our time in 2026.

Grapple Dog (Switch eShop)

$3.70 (-75%)

Grapple Dog is one of the most refreshingly unfussy platformers out there. The titular grapple allows you to traverse the game's perfectly-sized levels using said hook to swing from ceilings, build momentum, attach to enemies and Donkey Kong Country-style cannons, — it adds a whole layer of mechanical complexity while maintaining extremely simple three-button controls. It's beautifully unpretentious and a hell of a lot of fun.

Even better, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines is also on sale and refines and expands that same magic to two dogs instead of one, and it's only $8.99 (-50%)

Hades II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

$22.49 (-25%)

Supergiant Games is unstoppable; the studio is five-for-five with Hades II, a huge, triumphant sequel that manages to diverge mechanically and offer more challenges and variety than its predecessor. It helps that it’s nearly faultless on Switch 2 in particular.

This is some of the best gameplay you'll get on Switch 2 with endless replayability and tons of unique dialogue to keep you invested in the characters. We don't want time to stop, because we won't be playing Hades II if it does.

There's no better time to dive into Supergiant's back-catalogue either, as all of their games are on sale on Switch right now, too!

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

$15.99 (-20%)

Just a few months after launch, the already bargain Silksong is even cheaper; the game's beauty is beguiling, hiding an interior that’s deliberately harsh but endlessly rewarding. Everything feels deliberate, pushing you to learn, improve, and perfect, or simply just explore a little more. And what a world it is to dig into.

Somehow, Team Cherry surpassed all expectations and delivered a mesmeric blend of balletic combat and movement with persistence, joy, and an incredibly invigorating map at the centre. We’ve never felt better surmounting the challenges put before us. 2026 is giving us even more to play with too with the free expansion, Sea of Sorrow. Oh boy.

And, if you're somehow one of the few who hasn't played the first game, Hollow Knight is once again just $7.50 (-50%)