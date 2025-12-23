Just a reminder that this NA eShop sale wraps up on Sunday night, so if you've been waiting for whatever reason, there's still time to pick up some New Year treats with a nice chunky discount...

For those of you in North America giving the gift of Switchmas (sorry...) this year, then the Nintendo eShop 'Hits For The Holidays' has come to the rescue to help fill up that gaming library.

From now until 4th January 2025 at 11:59pm PST, there are tons of discounts on classic Switch titles to Switch 2 editions. You can, of course, check out everything there is on offer on the eShop itself, but where's the fun in that? Don't you just want to see the best of the best?

That's exactly what this big ol' guide is here for — we've curated all the best games we scored a 9/10 or above that are currently on sale into one giant article. Plus, this author here has her own special, unique recommendation if you're looking for something that might get a bit buried otherwise.

All prices shown are USD. Don't forget, you can grab some eShop credit from our store if you want to load up before hitting the digital aisles.