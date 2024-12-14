Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am so close to the end of Loco Motive that I can almost smell it (gross). I'd really like to get that wrapped up this weekend before hopefully diving into a bit of Splatoon 3: Side Order before the year's up, BUT I have friends coming to stay so I'd be surprised if I play much more than a few rounds of Golf on Nintendo Switch Sports.

And yes, Marvel Rivals couldn't have come at a worse time. I have Switch games to play, Moon Knight! Please stop threatening my sleeping hours with all this talk of Khonshu's might!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've still got some Lorelei and the Laser Eyes to enjoy, but can confirm it's jumped straight into my GOTY list - what a game! Elsewhere I'd love to try out Arco this weekend, although I've heard the Switch version isn't the most stable. Some research needed there, then.

Otherwise, it's still Nine Sols and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU for me. Have a good one, folks.

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

You're not going to believe this, but I think this could well be a Switch-free weekend for me. I know, I know.

The fact is that I recently received Armored Core VI for my birthday, and I've not yet had a chance to sink my teeth into it. That, coupled with enjoying the likes of Marvel Rivals with Felix, Jim, Craig, and Aaron from the wider Hookshot staff means I probably won't have any time at all for anything Switch-related until the week following.

Well, there is Antonblast coming, so that could shake things up a bit.

Kate Gray, Contributor

For some reason, this weekend, I find myself playing three extremely AAA games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Red Dead Redemption 2. It's been quite weird going between all of them — RDR2 has you picking up cigarettes and brandy as healing items, Indy beats up fascists with shovels, and I just hit the romance part of Veilguard, which would be more interesting if it wasn't this strange, super-chaste side story about holding hands or whatever. Where's the Dragon Age smut?!

Out of the three, I'm enjoying Indy the most. Is it slavishly devoted to the movies? Yes. But is that kinda cool? Also yes.

I'm also pondering if I should get a game for the Christmas break. I'm going to force myself not to do any work, on a 3-week trip with family. It might be time for Fields of Mistria, at last!!!!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor



Really loving how Stray does world-building by its environment. I’m finding Neon Blood really interesting but the arrival of my physical copy of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics might derail all other weekend plans. Arcade Archives: Viper Phase 1 was a nice surprise along with the incredible Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, which should keep me busy well into the holidays. Still, no excuse to skip my Fitness Boxing 3 daily exercises, mind.

My game of the week is a return to an overlooked racing gem from eight months ago. After wrapping up with Senna on Netflix, I jumped straight into my career save on New Star GP where I have developed a bitter rivalry with fellow pilot “Nigel Mawson”. It was all fun and games until Nigel sneaked into our pit area and repainted my F1 car livery with bright pink and purple, forcing me to race in Brasilia in such a palette atrocity. Still a few GP races to wrap up the season but I can assure you I will using Nigel’s car as “brake assist” in every corner I spot him.

(… and did I mention there is a world 9 in Abathor!? Will this game ever end?)

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’m deep into Nine Sols at this point and absolutely loving it. The extremely satisfying sword clang whenever you time your parry just right is such a dopamine hit. I haven’t reached any of the truly hard bosses just yet, but I am so ready to have my butt handed to me.

I’d like to get back to Trails through Daybreak so I can be ready for the sequel, but I’ve also got 15 hours in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and I want to finish that. Thank goodness the holidays are almost here! Please, don’t buy any more games, Alana.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.