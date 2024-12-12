Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tetris this year, Nintendo has added Tetris (NES) and Tetris DX (Game Boy Color) to the Switch Online service this week.

As part of this, Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov has also shared a special message - thanking fans for being part of the Tetris legacy after all this time:

"I'd like to thank all the fans around the world. You guys are part of the Tetris legacy for the past 40 years and into the future."

Pajitnov also mentions how this is the first time Tetris NES has been available since 1989 and notes how Tetris DX was released in 1998. The DX version also includes multiplayer mode! And once again, they're both available now. Enjoy!