Last week, we saw what appeared to be the very first 'Switch 2' accessories appearing on the market in China. Ever keen to one-up itself, the 'Switch 2' rumour mill has today thrown up something even juicier: the first 'picture' of the console... if you really, really squint.

All this stems from accessory manufacturer Satisfye and its new trailer for the upcoming Switch grip, the 'ZenGrip 2'. According to the company's website, the upcoming accessory is designed "for Next-Gen Console", so how else would you showcase it in a reveal trailer other than by sticking a definitely real 'Switch 2' in there?

You see, the trailer (which has subsequently been removed, only adding fuel to the fire) does model the grip around a console which vaguely resembles a Switch, but the image is so blurred that it's difficult to see any kind of detail.

Naturally, those who saw the trailer were quick to grab screenshots and share them online, as seen in the following tweets from @nRAYm2002 and @1DaP_PaD1. We suppose that right Joy-Con looks a little different with its additional button on the bottom, and we're sure it's a complete coincidence that the blurred design mirrors those 'leaked' ones from a few months back. Hmmm.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it image, the blurred focus, the quickly-removed trailer, it all smells a bit like an elaborate marketing stunt to us. Coincidentally, the product's website specifies that the ZenGrip 2 currently has an "Expected Design", which will be "tuned to final specifications". If you had your hands on the final 'Switch 2' model, why all the tuning? Hm?

While Satisfye quickly took the trailer down, that didn't stop some speedy workers from recording and re-uploading it to YouTube. If you want to see just how fleeting a glance it offered, you can find the trailer in the video below from Aero.

The ZenGrip 2 is currently listed for $49.99 with an expected shipping date of Spring 2025, though we'd be very surprised if Nintendo is looking at that kind of turnaround for the Switch successor's announcement and release.

Chalk this one up as a false lead, we'd say. We'll be waiting on that official Nintendo announcement before we start getting too excited over additional Joy-Con buttons.