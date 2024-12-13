@outsider83 Sega did re-released Sonic Drift and its sequel though you'll have to buy a certain game or collection to get them. To unlock those 12 Game Gear Sonic games on the GameCube version of Sonic Adventure DX, you must get all 130 emblems and complete all 60 missions.

To get Sonic Drift in Sonic Mega Collection Plus for the PS2 and Xbox, just buy the collection and it'll come bundle as one of the bonus game. To get Sonic Drift 2 in Sonic Gems Collection for the GameCube and PS2, just buy the collection and it'll come bundle as one of the bonus game. You can also buy Sonic Drift 2 on the 3DS Virtual Console when it was still active.

Currently you can buy the Sonic Origins Plus: Expansion Pack DLC for $10 that will give you access to a playable classic Amy Rose and all 12 Sega Game Gear Sonic titles including Sonic Drift 1 & 2 for Switch, PS4, Xbox, and PC. If you bought the physical edition of Sonic Origins Plus, you won't get Amy and the 12 Game Gear Sonic games on the cartridge/disc, you are required to use the included download code to get them.

As for Sonic R, you can only get that game on PC, Sega Saturn, GameCube, and PS2. Both the GameCube and PS2 versions are just ports of the PC version. There's also a GOG version at some point but GOG delisted it for some reason, perhaps it had something to do with one of the license song in the game. That license song may be the main reason why that game will never be re-release ever again.