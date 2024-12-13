At this year's Game Awards show, SEGA announced it would be releasing a new racing game officially titled Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.
We've only got a cinematic trailer so far, but as you can see, Shadow the Hedgehog features. It will be "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. Sega has also shared some more information about this upcoming release in an official PR:
"Revealed during the show was Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, the racing game featuring the iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog™ universe. The game features a distinct racing mechanic that promises to transport Sonic racing fans into a new dimension."
In some related news, Sega also announced it's working on a new Virtua Fighter game as well as a new concept titled 'Project Century' from Ry Ga Gotoku Studio (Yakuza, Like A Dragon).