It was never going to be a Nintendo night and, as predicted, Switch announcements were thin on the ground during last night's TGA 2024 presentation.
Nintendo failed to win a single award, but looking back on 2024's first-party releases, you could argue that if there's a year Nintendo didn't deserve to win anything, it was this one. Don't get us wrong, there have been some very fine games on Switch but nothing that's likely to be in 'Game of the Generation' conversations — certainly nothing on the scale of Tears of the Kingdom. As much as we loved it, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom losing out to overall GOTY winner Astro Bot in the Best Action/Adventure and Best Family Game categories is understandable.
With Switch in its eighth year and Nintendo focused on preparation for its upcoming console, and Microsoft seemingly regrouping despite its recent Indy success, it was really Sony's night. The combination of big new reveals, the 30th anniversary of PlayStation (hi, Ken), and Astro Bot cleaning up certainly helped distract from the stupefying Concord fiasco earlier in the year.
We'll put a list of the main Switch-related announcements here, but take a quick look at our sister sites' round-ups to get the bigger picture. The sheer quantity of news is enough to rival an E3 of old, but there's quality there, too. A new game from Warren Spector. The new Virtua Fighter. The next game from Fumito Ueda. Witcher 4. Naughty Dog's latest. A new Okami?! It took us a while to notice as we caught up this morning that — hey! — there's a new Elden Ring coming.
- New Side-Scroller Entry In Legendary Ninja Gaiden Series Announced For Switch
- Bandai Namco Unveils New Pac-Man Game, And It's Probably Not What You Expect
- Meow! New Open-World Cat Game 'Catly' Prowls Onto Switch, Release Date TBA
- Overcooked Dev Is Teaming Up With Hello Games For More Couch-Co-Op Chaos In 'Stage Fright'
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Speeds Onto Nintendo Switch "Soon"