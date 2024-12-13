TGA 2024 Will anything run on Switch 2?
It was never going to be a Nintendo night and, as predicted, Switch announcements were thin on the ground during last night's TGA 2024 presentation.

Nintendo failed to win a single award, but looking back on 2024's first-party releases, you could argue that if there's a year Nintendo didn't deserve to win anything, it was this one. Don't get us wrong, there have been some very fine games on Switch but nothing that's likely to be in 'Game of the Generation' conversations — certainly nothing on the scale of Tears of the Kingdom. As much as we loved it, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom losing out to overall GOTY winner Astro Bot in the Best Action/Adventure and Best Family Game categories is understandable.

With Switch in its eighth year and Nintendo focused on preparation for its upcoming console, and Microsoft seemingly regrouping despite its recent Indy success, it was really Sony's night. The combination of big new reveals, the 30th anniversary of PlayStation (hi, Ken), and Astro Bot cleaning up certainly helped distract from the stupefying Concord fiasco earlier in the year.

We'll put a list of the main Switch-related announcements here, but take a quick look at our sister sites' round-ups to get the bigger picture. The sheer quantity of news is enough to rival an E3 of old, but there's quality there, too. A new game from Warren Spector. The new Virtua Fighter. The next game from Fumito Ueda. Witcher 4. Naughty Dog's latest. A new Okami?! It took us a while to notice as we caught up this morning that — hey! — there's a new Elden Ring coming.

For video game fans, it was a good night — a definite improvement on last year — with decent variety and a nice balance of small, large, and enormous games. In fact, while watching the presentation and noting the fleeting Switch mentions as they came and went, we had just one question running through our minds: Will Switch 2 be able to run any of this!?

Statler and Waldorf
Statler and Waldorf were on hand to reference last year's "wrap it up" issues and other common criticisms — Image: The Game Awards

As the show went on, it felt like we were seeing trailers for the next five years of Switch ports and we'd love to think that the next machine will be capable of running things like Split Fiction, the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight (It Takes Two). But are we expecting too much?

Well, devs these days factor in scalability more than ever, with not only Switch but the more modest Xbox Series S hardware and mobile platforms to consider when making a cross-platform title. Things like Witcher 4 are being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and this gen we've witnessed some real porting miracles. Rumours that Nintendo's next console may use Samsung's upcoming micro SD card tech for faster transfer speeds also give hope that, while not able to match PS5 levels of lightning-fast memory access, advancements in this area should aid Switch developers in the years to come.

There's already a backlog of potential ports on our Switch 2 wishlist (we'd love to see Elden Ring or Baldur's Gate 3 give the Switch successor its 'Skyrim moment') but it feels like many studios are only now getting into the swing of things on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The supply of port fodder certainly isn't going to run out soon, if Nintendo's hardware is beefy enough to handle them. Worryingly, we've seen diminishing returns on the current model, with the huge work required to turn in a good port simply not worth the investment in a market that's absolutely flooded with software.

Witcher 4
We got a great version of the last Witcher, but will we get #4? — Image: CD Projekt Red

Nintendo's involvement in this year's TGAs was limited to a short trailer carrying a message thanking players for their support and looking to the future. There are exciting times ahead and there's no shortage of questions from Nintendo fans as we head into 2025 awaiting the official reveal of the gaming industry's worst-kept secret. But for those of us watching last night's show without the necessary hardware to play the vast majority of those games, you wonder how many will grace a Nintendo platform in the future.

Our gut feeling? Quite a few, but we'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, let us know what you thought of the tenth TGA show in the poll below and head to the comments to discuss if Nintendo gamers have a hope in hell of playing anything we saw last night.

