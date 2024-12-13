Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

In the opening show for the 2024 Game Awards, Bandai Namco lifted the lid on a new Pac-Man game and well it's not exactly the regular outing for the famous video game mascot.

It's officially called Shadow Labyrinth and is described as a "genre-twisting alternate take" on the iconic character. Above is a first look and it will be arriving on the Switch and other platforms in 2025.

"Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose."

