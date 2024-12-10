Wholesome Snack 2024 The Game Awards Edition
With The Game Awards just two days away, we're getting a deluge of new game announcements and showcases, and one of today's headliners is the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition.

The 35-minute presentation showcased tons of cuddly, cosy games, alongside a couple of tearjerkers and some surprise DLC announcements.

Below, we've got every single Nintendo Switch game shown off during the Wholesome Snack showcase for you, as well as the whole presentation, just in case you want to catch up on everything. There's lots of good stuff there!

Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2024 - Full Showcase

Every Nintendo Switch Game Announced At Wholesome Snack 2024

Before we in, we've included one or two games here that didn't specify certain consoles — we're sure they'll likely come to Switch, and we'll flag which ones are just "consoles", but they could be Switch successor games, right?

Capy Castaway - TBC

From the team behind the adorable Pekoe, Capy Castaway is one of the few games on our list not officially confirmed for Switch. However, it is coming to "consoles". There's no way Kitten Cup Studio can deny us of that adorable capybara, either. And with an elevator pitch that starts "Spirited Away meets Untitled Goose Game", we're sold.

"Embark on a whimsical adventure with a capybara pup and a clever crow as they set off to find their way home! Sniff, dig, and explore a vibrant world brimming with wonder, challenges, and heartwarming friendships at every turn."

Piece by Piece - 2025

Oh gosh, we have a weakness for little fox guys — just look at Tunic — so Piece by Piece has already stolen our hearts. You'll manage a repair shop in the middle of the forest and get to help various animals by fixing their broken gadgets. But you need to keep your store looking tip top, too.

"Relax and play as a little fox who runs a repair shop, fixing, building, painting and reselling all sorts of curious items from a model cat all the way to binoculars. Entrall yourself in the townsfolks stories, battle them in a game of 'Bear, Fish, Bee' and grow plants to create pigments for paint to decorate your newly fixed items. Get ready to open up shop soon!"

Pine: A Story of Loss - 13th December 2024

Perhaps not "cosy", but certainly beautiful, Pine: A Story of Loss is a short game designed to be played in one sitting. It's all about a woodcutter who is grieving for his wife. The animation and music is lovely, and already has us a bit watery-eyed.

"Professional illustrator (Dreamworks, Nickelodeon) and children’s book author Tom Booth worked with friend and programmer Najati Imam to create Pine: A Story of Loss, which was inspired by Tom’s personal journey with grief. The idea for Pine: A Story of Loss grew wings when Tom’s illustration of a sad woodworker went viral. This interactive experience will feel familiar to those who have lost a loved one."

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley 'Fuddler’s Courtship' DLC - 17th December 2024

In a packed 2024, you might have forgotten that the adorable Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley released back in March. Now, in just one week, we're getting some more DLC. Fuddler's Courtship brings a whole new adventure to the game, where you'll need to help a new visitor express his feelings of love. Awww.

"In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a
helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends."

Little Rocket Lab - 2025

No more repair shops. No more farms. Now we're all about building machines with boatloads of... PC monitors? In Little Rocket Lab, Morgan dreams of building her own rocket ship and blasting off into space. We need to help her achieve that dream, then! It's a bit like Factorio meets Stardew Valley, and the lovely pixel art is certainly giving off charming vibes.

"Little Rocket Lab is a classic building and resource management sim, set in a cozy village filled with NPCs who want to help... and sometimes hinder. With friendships to rekindle, puzzles to solve and a huge world to explore, everything is in place to make this experience a blast from start to finish."

Naiad - Out now!

Announced two years ago, Naiad is out now on Switch! This is a beautiful game lets you go with the flow, literally, as you float down a dreamy river and learn how to swim.

"A journey in 16 episodes that will take you through beautiful and strange places like a deep forest, a dark cave, a joyful creek, a calm lake, and more... until you reach the sea"

Sky: Children of the Light X Alice in Wonderland collab - 23rd December 2024

Sky: Children of the Light is a mainstay in these Wholesome Games showcases, and we've got another free update to dive into, featuring Alice in Wonderland and her cafe! We... don't remember a cafe from the books (lots of tea parties, though!), but we'll take it.

"Alice and the Mad Hatter are taking us all down the rabbit hole of Aviary Village’s cafe, hosting a party, and spilling the tea!"

despelote - Early 2025

Taking place in Quito, Ecuador and fully in Spanish, despelote is unlike anything else we've seen at any Wholesome Games showcase. It takes place in 2001 and follows a soccer-obsessed young boy's life. The visuals were all captured on location and it clashes beautifully with the simple black and white character art.

"despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup."

Sugardew Island - March 2025

Okay, here's a farm sim. But Sugardew Island is a little different, as not only will you be growing crops, but also selling those crops. Heavily inspired by the Nintendo DS era of Harvest Moon, you'll be able to make friends, unwind, and play at your own leisure.

"Sugardew Island invites you to run your own cozy farm shop, selling goods you farm on the island. You can’t manage your store without goods, so you must care for your animals, grow crops, gather resources and complete Harmony Tree quests to restore balance for the cute Forest Folk inhabitants."

TOEM 2 - "Currently in development"

Wholesome Snack's "one more thing" was a pretty delightful surprise — TOEM 2, the sequel to the lovely black and white photography game TOEM, which came to Switch in 2021. This one was just a teaser, with no consoles announced, but we;re confident we'll see this on either the Switch or the successor, hence its inclusion here.

"Step back into the shoes of a curious photographer and set off on a brand new adventure all about uncovering hidden details, helping friends along the way, and documenting the world’s little wonders in TOEM 2, the sequel to the acclaimed TOEM."

What did you think of this year's Wholesome Snack? Anything catch your eye? Let us know in the comments.