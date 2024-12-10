With The Game Awards just two days away, we're getting a deluge of new game announcements and showcases, and one of today's headliners is the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition.

The 35-minute presentation showcased tons of cuddly, cosy games, alongside a couple of tearjerkers and some surprise DLC announcements.

Below, we've got every single Nintendo Switch game shown off during the Wholesome Snack showcase for you, as well as the whole presentation, just in case you want to catch up on everything. There's lots of good stuff there!

Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2024 - Full Showcase

Every Nintendo Switch Game Announced At Wholesome Snack 2024

Before we in, we've included one or two games here that didn't specify certain consoles — we're sure they'll likely come to Switch, and we'll flag which ones are just "consoles", but they could be Switch successor games, right?

Capy Castaway - TBC

From the team behind the adorable Pekoe, Capy Castaway is one of the few games on our list not officially confirmed for Switch. However, it is coming to "consoles". There's no way Kitten Cup Studio can deny us of that adorable capybara, either. And with an elevator pitch that starts "Spirited Away meets Untitled Goose Game", we're sold.

"Embark on a whimsical adventure with a capybara pup and a clever crow as they set off to find their way home! Sniff, dig, and explore a vibrant world brimming with wonder, challenges, and heartwarming friendships at every turn."

Piece by Piece - 2025

Oh gosh, we have a weakness for little fox guys — just look at Tunic — so Piece by Piece has already stolen our hearts. You'll manage a repair shop in the middle of the forest and get to help various animals by fixing their broken gadgets. But you need to keep your store looking tip top, too.

"Relax and play as a little fox who runs a repair shop, fixing, building, painting and reselling all sorts of curious items from a model cat all the way to binoculars. Entrall yourself in the townsfolks stories, battle them in a game of 'Bear, Fish, Bee' and grow plants to create pigments for paint to decorate your newly fixed items. Get ready to open up shop soon!"

Pine: A Story of Loss - 13th December 2024

Perhaps not "cosy", but certainly beautiful, Pine: A Story of Loss is a short game designed to be played in one sitting. It's all about a woodcutter who is grieving for his wife. The animation and music is lovely, and already has us a bit watery-eyed.

"Professional illustrator (Dreamworks, Nickelodeon) and children’s book author Tom Booth worked with friend and programmer Najati Imam to create Pine: A Story of Loss, which was inspired by Tom’s personal journey with grief. The idea for Pine: A Story of Loss grew wings when Tom’s illustration of a sad woodworker went viral. This interactive experience will feel familiar to those who have lost a loved one."

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley 'Fuddler’s Courtship' DLC - 17th December 2024

In a packed 2024, you might have forgotten that the adorable Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley released back in March. Now, in just one week, we're getting some more DLC. Fuddler's Courtship brings a whole new adventure to the game, where you'll need to help a new visitor express his feelings of love. Awww.