The Pokémon Company has just casually announced that it's working with Aardman Animation, the legendary British animation studio known for creating Wallace & Gromit.

The project doesn't have a name yet — and we imagine it's a movie, TV short, or a series — but we'll have to wait a while to see it, as it's landing in 2027. Yes, 2027.

In a press release, TPC shared that "The collaboration will see Aardman bringing their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures."

TPC's Vice President of Marketing and Media, Taito Okiura, states that “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon" and that fans will be "in for a treat!", while managing director of Aardman Sean Clarke adds that "It’s a huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way."

Aardman Animation is a national treasure in the UK — everyone's seen a Wallace & Gromit short or movie, but the studio has also made Chicken Run, Flushed Away, and Arthur Christmas.

In fact, there's a brand new Wallace & Gromit movie out very soon, titled Vengeance Most Fowl. In the UK, it'll be broadcast on Christmas Day, and is a follow-up to the 1993 short The Wrong Trousers. You'll be able to watch it on Netflix from 3rd January 2025.

