We're incredibly excited to see what kind of tricks Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Switch 2's native games and how they might implement optical sensors into their gameplay, but we've also been pondering which OG Switch titles might benefit from added 'Mouse Mode' support via backward compatibility. It's by no means a given that Nintendo will patch its back catalogue — you might argue that it's unlikely — but it's possible.

So, we've assembled a handful of Switch games which could be a good fit for some mouse-like functionality. We're limiting this to actual, current Switch titles, not hypothetical future releases (so you won't find that Kid Icarus: Uprising remaster or a Mario Paint port here - although we'd love them too, of course).

Let's start with a game that always felt like it was built with 'Mouse Mode' in mind...

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 28th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )

















If we're being honest, creating custom Mario levels with the Switch's touch screen never felt quite as satisfying as it did on the Wii U and the 3DS. Thanks in large part to the shift from resistive touchscreens to capacitive, using your finger instead of a stylus was noticeably less precise (not to mention leaving greasy marks all over your Switch screen). Moving over to a mouse-like solution would not only mitigate this entirely, but it would allow for more precise creation across both docked and tabletop scenarios. Controls could be slightly altered to allow for quick access to critical shortcuts ('Undo', 'Favourites'), and if paired with some sweet HD-Rumble feedback, it could make for an incredibly satisfying, tactile experience.

Splatoon 3 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 9th Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 9th Sep 2022 ( UK/EU )

















If you come across someone who's especially skilled at Splatoon 3, then chances are they're using a combination of analogue and gyro controls. Truly mastering this setup makes Splatoon 3 an absolute joy, giving you total precision over your shots and movement. That said, it can sometimes be a bit awkward twisting your controller around during heated battles. Mouse controls would effectively mimic the gyro setup in classic PC style, but you simply use the right Joy-Con as a mouse while keeping the left solely for analogue movement. Now, a big caveat here would be a potential haves and have-nots situation. Who's going to want to play competitively on the OG Switch if Switch 2 players are rocking a potentially more advantageous control scheme? So perhaps it's a bit late for Splatoon 3. Splatoon 4, on the other hand...

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (Switch eShop) Publisher: ZA/UM / Developer: ZA/UM Release Date: 12th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 12th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















We have very few problems with the excellent Disco Elysium on Switch, but one of the drawbacks of the console release was having to cycle through interactable objects until you stumble upon the one you actually want. Sometimes you'd get lucky and land on it straight away, others you'd be fumbling with the right analogue stick, moving it up, down, left, and right for ages. It should be obvious how mouse controls along the lines of the original PC and Mac releases would alleviate this: simply slide an onscreen cursor directly over an item or NPC. Simple! It's one of few minor issues that hold the Switch version back from true perfection.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Switch) Publisher: 2K Games / Developer: Firaxis Games Release Date: 16th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 16th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )







Civilization VI did a good job at translating the series' to Switch, with the left analogue stick allowing for movement of the onscreen indicator, while the right lets you pan across the scenery and jump the cursor over to the centre of the screen. Let's be honest, though, any strategy game worth its salt is best used with proper mouse controls. You could shift the camera pan to a single analogue stick and boom. It's a slightly stripped-back version of the classic mouse and keyboard setup on PC, but it would certainly allow for more intuitive navigation.

Akka Arrh (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atari / Developer: Llamasoft Release Date: 21st Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Feb 2023 ( UK/EU )











Akka Arrh requires lightning-fast reflexes and precise aiming at all times. Despite its somewhat relaxed visual aesthetics, the later levels in particular can descend into utter chaos, and if you're not careful you'll wind up back on the main menu time and time again. It has you moving an onscreen cursor to shoot down invading enemies and defend your central tower. Developer Llamasoft fine-tuned the movement speed well enough that it feels relatively zippy without losing too much accuracy, but it's still no replacement for traditional mouse input. Just imagine the kind of high scores you can achieve with 'Mouse Mode'.