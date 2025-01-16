The new Nintendo Switch 2 trailer has just dropped, confirming the existence of what might well be the most leaked console in history.

In addition, this debut look at the successor seemingly confirms that the Joy-Con controllers will indeed include mouse functionality. A brief segment of the footage shows both Joy-Con moving across a surface before snapping into the main body of the Switch 2.

Rumours prior to the announcement theorised that mouse functionality would be added to the Switch 2 after a leaked image of the left Joy-Con revealed an optical sensor on the side. One can only imagine what kind of possibilities this will open up for the gameplay.