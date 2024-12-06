Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Atari's RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic came speeding onto Switch this week and, honestly, it's an all-round good time. In our review, we praised the game's endless creative freedom and its ability to bring hours of rollercoaster-building fun, but there was one small omission in the Switch port that left us scratching our heads: where the heck are the touch controls?

The new control scheme has had some good thought put into it, and we had no issues with the button inputs when playing on the big screen. But given that the 2016 original boasted touchscreen functionality on its smart device launch platforms and, you know, the Switch has a touchscreen, it does feel like a strange feature to not make the cut.

One glance at the YouTube comments on the game's launch trailer confirmed that we are not alone in our confusion, but a reply from Atari on one thread suggests that the studio might just get it implemented in the future.

The publisher confirmed that it didn't "forget" touch support, but its aim with the Switch version was instead "focused on creating an experience that would mimic the PC version so that Switch players can finally get access to the game in docked and handheld mode for the first time ever". When further questioned on the missing feature by user @Liquid2ubstanc3, the studio responded with the following: "We know people want it and hope to add it in the future so we'll make sure to keep you updated".

Okay, there's no indication of when the touch support might land, nor even an official confirmation that it's definitely 100% coming, but at least it's something. Atari has heard the desire for touch controls and there's a "hope" to add it down the line. We'll consider that a win.

Even without touch controls, we still had a wonderful time with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Switch, stating that it "maintains its crown as the lord of all theme park management sims". You can read our full review below.