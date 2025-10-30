The physical distributor Limited Run Games held a 10-year anniversary special this week, revealing over 25 new physical releases.
We've already highlighted one rare NES platformer on the way to the Switch in 2026, and now, here's a round up of all the other Switch announcements. Limited Run also revealed during this broadcast how it's now working with Capcom. The first physical announced as part of this partnership is Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.
Josh Fiarhurst: "We've been talking to Capcom for a long time. So I'm thankful the stars aligned and we are finally able to announce our first title in partnership with them."
Additionally, the Shantae team also announced they're currently working on a brand new seventh entry, with more details to be shared in the future.
Here's every Switch announcement during this show:
- Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (2026)
- The Secret Lies in the Woods: Little Goody Two Shoes
- Prison City (2026)
- Iron Meat (2026)
- Neon Inferno - Pre-order November 25, 2025
- Toxic Crusaders - Now Early 2026
- The Angry Video Game Nerd - 8-Bit - Pre-order November 4, 2025
- Turbo Overkill - Pre-order coming soon
- Jan and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch - Coming Soon
- Xenotilt - Hostile Pinball Action - Coming Soon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown - Coming Soon
- Bad Cheese - Coming 2026
- Fuga Melodies of Steel, Fuga Melodies of Steel 2, Fuga Melodies of Steel 3 - Coming in 2026
- Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix - Coming in 2026
- Cho Aniki Collection
- Valiant Hearts - Coming Soon
- Double Shake - 2026
- Slam City: Respect Edition with Scotie Pippen - Coming in 2026
- Broken Reality - Coming Soon
- Renaine - Coming in 2026
- Little Samson - 2026
- Aero the Acro Bat Collection
- Zero the Kaikaze Squirrel - coming soon
- Earnest Evans Collection - coming 2026
- Sigma Star Saga DX - EARLY 2026
- Shantae - TBA
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction - Coming soon
- Capcom Arcade Stadium - 2026