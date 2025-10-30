The physical distributor Limited Run Games held a 10-year anniversary special this week, revealing over 25 new physical releases.

We've already highlighted one rare NES platformer on the way to the Switch in 2026, and now, here's a round up of all the other Switch announcements. Limited Run also revealed during this broadcast how it's now working with Capcom. The first physical announced as part of this partnership is Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.

Josh Fiarhurst: "We've been talking to Capcom for a long time. So I'm thankful the stars aligned and we are finally able to announce our first title in partnership with them."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Additionally, the Shantae team also announced they're currently working on a brand new seventh entry, with more details to be shared in the future.

Here's every Switch announcement during this show: