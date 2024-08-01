Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Aero the Acro-Bat returns to the Big Top tomorrow, 2nd August 2024. But that isn't the end of the acrobatic bat's return to the stage. Ratalaika Games has revealed that it's rereleasing every single Aero the Acro-Bat game on Switch (and other consoles) over the next few months.

Following the first game's release, Aero The Acro-Bat 2 will arrive on 6th September; spin-off Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel will glide onto consoles on 4th October; and the GBA title Aero the Acro-bat: Rascal Rival Revenge rounds out the quartet on 1st November. That means, for the first time, all of the Aero the Acro-Bat games will be available digitally on modern consoles. Not bad for an oft-forgotten platformer from the SNES days, hey? Let's have a look at each of the games.

Aero the Acro-Bat 2 originally launched on the Sega Genesis back in 1994, with the SNES version following later in the year. It built upon the original game's formula of finding secrets and exploring levels. The stages are much larger than they were in the first game, and Aero's drill jump can now be aimed straight down.

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel stars Aero's rival and launched after the second game in 1994 on both Genesis and SNES (the latter only in North America). it's much less-cheery than Aero's adventures, and it's also much more traditional side-scrolling platformer, with robots and a variety of attacks exclusive to Zero.

Last up is Aero the Acro-bat: Rascal Rival Revenge, a 2002 platformer that's actually a remake of the first game. Aero has a few new animations and the GBA version also included previously-scrapped mission objectives.

We admit we're a tiny bit baffled that these aren't being released in one big collection, but hey, the first game is only $5.99, so at least they're affordable rereleases. The first game will be launching with quality-of-life features such as save states and a rewind feature, so we assume these three will also have those features.