WayForward shared some surprise news at its Anime Expo panel this year, revealing the Game Boy Advance sci-fi adventure title Sigma Star Saga will be making a return on "modern platforms" in 2025.

This 2005/06 "fan-favorite shmup/RPG" will also be made available as a Game Boy Advance "repro cart" next year. This title, originally licensed by Bandai Namco, will be powered by the Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine. Further details including platforms and a specific release date will be made available in the future.

Yes, it's true! As announced at last week's Anime Expo panel, Sigma Star Saga will return! This fan-favorite shmup/RPG will be coming to modern platforms and as a GBA repro cart in 2025! Further details will be revealed in the future.

Here's some PR, along with some footage of the GBA release:

Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-'em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga lets you suit up as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught. To do so, you must work with both humans and the Krill, exploring six planets utilizing an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await. Additional details about Sigma Star Saga, including information on platform availability and news about physical editions, will be shared in the months leading up to the game's launch. For more info about Sigma Star Saga and other WayForward titles, please check out the rest of wayforward.com and follow @wayforward on social media.

Key Features:

• The GBA classic returns after 20 years!

• Top-down RPG-style exploration mixed with action-packed space-shooter battles!

• Survive as a double agent for the humans and the Krill, and discover the secret of the six planets

• Stunning pixel-art graphics and fantastic soundtrack

• Explore using tools like the Scanner, Krill Boots, Wings, and more

• Customize your ship with more than 70 different Gun Data items

• Branching story with multiple endings

