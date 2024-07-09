WayForward shared some surprise news at its Anime Expo panel this year, revealing the Game Boy Advance sci-fi adventure title Sigma Star Saga will be making a return on "modern platforms" in 2025.
This 2005/06 "fan-favorite shmup/RPG" will also be made available as a Game Boy Advance "repro cart" next year. This title, originally licensed by Bandai Namco, will be powered by the Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine. Further details including platforms and a specific release date will be made available in the future.
Here's some PR, along with some footage of the GBA release:
Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-'em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga lets you suit up as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught. To do so, you must work with both humans and the Krill, exploring six planets utilizing an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await.
Additional details about Sigma Star Saga, including information on platform availability and news about physical editions, will be shared in the months leading up to the game's launch. For more info about Sigma Star Saga and other WayForward titles, please check out the rest of wayforward.com and follow @wayforward on social media.
Key Features:
• The GBA classic returns after 20 years!
• Top-down RPG-style exploration mixed with action-packed space-shooter battles!
• Survive as a double agent for the humans and the Krill, and discover the secret of the six planets
• Stunning pixel-art graphics and fantastic soundtrack
• Explore using tools like the Scanner, Krill Boots, Wings, and more
• Customize your ship with more than 70 different Gun Data items
• Branching story with multiple endings
Would you be interested in this game? Did you play the original release? Let us know in the comments.
[source wayforward.com]
Comments 13
Fun stuff. Looking forward to giving it a try.
emulated this one on my flash cart. it's kinda janky, but in a charming way.
very clever little game ahead of it's time in many ways.
I loved the original on GBA, truly a classic must have GBA game. Interested and hopeful to see whether this is a remake or whether they will update the visuals. The single image on the video shows some promise of updating the graphics. I wont play a GBA game 240/160pixels on switch stretched over a 720p screen. I'd rather play my GBA, as that is what the game was designed for.
Great game.... unfortunately Wayforward has done a really crappy job handling their Switch ports lately.
I'm glad to have full confirmation that Namco held onto this IP. Not so glad in the knowledge that Limited Run is able to talk to Namco without getting laughed out if the room. I'm sure WayForward played a heavy interference in meetings in making sure didn't accidentally get a target painted on all of them by every Gundam loving Yakuza on the planet, but still the idea of the second worst part of Embracer Group being the one with all the connections makes me nervous. Seriously, not even Plaion could get in with Namco, and they distribute literally every Japanese produced game BESIDES Namco and Nintendo (and what PQube manages to get) in Europe.
Interesting, might get this. I also have the original complete in box. One of the very few games I have for GBA that is complete in box.
They call themselves WayForward, but they're certainly going backward for their ideas huh. This must be what Michael Jackson felt like when he invented Moonwalking.
@Zeebor15 "I'm sure WayForward played a heavy interference in meetings in making sure didn't accidentally get a target painted on all of them by every Gundam loving Yakuza on the planet, but still the idea of the second worst part of Embracer Group being the one with all the connections makes me nervous."
I don't know what this means.
I still have the original cart I picked up a few years back. I hope they improve upon it.
Huh, I never of this one to be honest. Looks like a game I can get into.
This was a fun game, but I think the overworld will feel pretty janky compared to modern games unless they change it up. The ship combat probably still holds up.
I loved this game! So happy they’re doing it.
This game is so old, the ship combat was referred to as scrolling shooter instead of cringe …shmup.
