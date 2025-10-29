Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Limited Run Games has announced that it's bringing NES side-scrolling platformer Little Samson to the Switch in 2026. The reveal took place during the company's 10th anniversary stream.

Originally released in 1992 for the NES and directed by former Capcom designer Shinichi Yoshimoto (Strider, Ghouls 'n Ghosts), Little Samson sees you controlling one of four characters — the eponymous Samson, a dragon called Kikira, the golem Gamm, or a mouse called K.O.

Each character controls a little differently and has different abilities — Kikira can breathe fire, for example, while Samson can climb walls and throw bells. Outside of the first four stages, which act like tutorials, you can swap which character you control at any point during the game. There are 20 stages to beat, with a true final boss that's only accessible if you beat the game on Normal difficulty.

In more recent years, Little Samson has become something of a collector's item. It's infamously one of the more-expensive NES games out there, with copies going for hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars online.

Well, now that won't be a problem, as Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine port will make it more accessible to all. Amazingly, we actually asked LRG's Josh Fairhurst about Little Samson when we interviewed them way back in 2022, and here's what he had to say then:

"It’s super high on games I want to do but no one knows where the rights are. We reached out to Taito and they said “They might be with the owner.” So we found the owner (who was really hard to find) and he said “I don’t know who has the rights.” So now we’re basically at a dead end. Who has the rights to Little Samson? No idea."

We're glad the team made something work!

Though it's worth highlighting that Limited Run Games has come under fire in recent months due to delays on physical products, some items being below-standard, and NES cartridges that may damage your console. Josh also spoke to our sister site Time Extension more recently about those issues.

Are you looking forward to Little Samson on Switch? Ever played it before? Let us know in the comments.