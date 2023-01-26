Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

CyberConnect2 has revealed that it's bringing the surprise sequel to its hit RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel to Switch on 11th May 2023 (thanks Gematsu!). Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, and its predecessor, are part of the Little Tail Bronx series, and both games act as prequels to the PS1 game Tail Concerto and its DS spiritual successor, Solatorobo: Red the Hunter.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel traded the previous games' action-based combat for an on-rails turn-based take on strategy RPGs. The sequel uses the same system and looks to build on the same emotive story that the first game employed.

Many were surprised when Melodies of Steel 2 was teased last May as CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama revealed in a Famitsu column that the first game's sales had failed to cover development costs back in December 2021. The developer announced today that Melodies of Steel reached 150,000 downloads worldwide on Twitter.

In the second game of a planned trilogy, all of the cute and cuddly anthropomorphic kids from the first game return (yep, this is a war game about kids, so expect to shed tears), along with a new ally — Vanilla.

Here's some more info on the sequel's story and new gameplay elements, along with some screenshots, from producer and developer CyberConnect2:

Story

The war was fought and won.Life went on.

After saving the world aboard the giant tank Taranis, the children return home to live out their lives in peace.

Until one day… Half their number become trapped within the Taranis as it goes on a rampage, leaving atrocity and strife in its wake.

The children and their new friend Vanilla, climb aboard their erstwhile foe, the Tarascus, and give chase to save their captive friends.

The tragedy that awaits may lead them down a path of revenge… Evolved Tactics, Brand New Adventure, and Even More Captivating Narrative

Skills from the first entry have been revamped along with a host of new skills that allow for strategic gameplay and enhanced tactical combat. More details will be coming soon, so stay tuned. New Skills

- Managarm- A second form of the Soul Cannon, the “Managarm,” utilizes the life force of the children to annihilate foes.

- Judgment System - The newly-introduced Judgment system ensures that each choice made affects the trajectory of the story.

- Airship System - Players can now progress along battle routes in new ways using the airship system.

You'll be able to pre-order a digital Deluxe Edition of the game on digital storefronts soon, which will include:

Sleepwear costumes for all characters

Dummy Energy for the Managarm

Dummy Soul for the Soul Cannon

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 launches on 11th May — the day before a certain Zelda title — on the Switch eShop. Are you a fan of the first game? Will you be picking this one up? Let us know!