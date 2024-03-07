Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ubisoft's emotional wartime sequel Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is out now on the Switch eShop for £12.99 / USD 14.99. This surprise drop comes a few weeks after ratings for a console version of the game were spotted in Brazil.

Previously a Netflix exclusive, Coming Home originally launched in January 2023 and follows on from Valiant Hearts: The Great War, a puzzle game that's set during World War I. You'll play as four different characters, both old and new, and explore the latter years of the Great War.

The first game was praised for its use of puzzles and for how it presented its story. Choosing to focus on the human story on the centenary of World War I felt particularly poignant, and it served as a reminder of the loss and pain of the war. Reviews for the sequel were a tiny bit less positive, but it still serves as an educational and emotional tale according to those who have played it.

Here's a brief rundown of what to expect from Coming Home:

Following the events of Valiant Hearts: The Great War, our story continues with new and familiar faces. In Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, play as four characters through exploration, action, and puzzles. With James, brother of the courageous Freddie, relive the story of the renowned Harlem Hellfighters. Follow George, a mysterious pilot helping the Allied forces thanks to his flying skills and smarts. Play as Ernst, a German diver sadly swept into the great conflict. Finally, join Anna once again as she struggles in her quest to save as many lives as she can.

If you've not played either Valiant Hearts game, then a bundle containing both The Great War and Coming Home has also dropped today. You can get Valiant Hearts: The Collection for £20.99 / USD 24.99.