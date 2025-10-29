Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Capcom has revealed a bunch of new information for Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its Switch 2 launch next year on 27th February.

Pre-orders are now live via the Switch 2 eShop, with a standard edition priced at £64.99 / $69.99 and a deluxe edition at £74.99 / $79.99. The latter will grant you the following bonus features, while pre-orders for either edition will bag a special Grace: Apocalypse costume:

- Five costumes include Grace's Costume: Dimitrescu

- Two filters including Filter: Apocalypse

- Four weapon skins including S&S Weapon Skin: Apocalypse

- Two charms including Charm: Mr. Raccoon

- Audio Pack: Raccoon City Classic

- Files: Letters from 1998





Secure your copy before the nightmare begins: pic.twitter.com/kACu1zwWDd Pre-order Resident Evil Requiem on #NintendoSwitch2 now and receive the bonus costume Grace: Apocalypse.Secure your copy before the nightmare begins: https://t.co/tMqFaGQNUr October 29, 2025

That's not all, though. A limited edition Resident Evil Requiem Pro Controller has also been revealed for the Switch 2. Launching on the same day as the game itself, it'll come in a gunmetal colour scheme and boast key iconography from the game itself.

Later in the year, during Summer 2026, a Grace Ashcroft amiibo will also release for the Switch 2. Functionality has not been confirmed, and nor do we get to see exactly what it looks like just yet, but this is very exciting news for fans of amiibo.

A new Resident Evil Showcase will take place at the start of 2026 offering up a deeper look at Resident Evil Requiem before its launch, so be sure to look out for that.

In the meantime, those who enjoy keeping fancy boxes on their shelves will want to check out the 'Generation Pack', a special edition release containing Requiem alongside Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village on Switch 2. All three games launch on the same day.

So there you have it! Resident Evil fans are eating good, that's for sure. We're certain Capcom will have more surprises in store when the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary in the new year, so we'll be sure to keep you updated on any developments.