WayForward's Shantae series has been expanded with all sorts of games over the years, and following the recent revival of the lost GBA title, the series director Matt Bozon has now shared a major update.

The next Shantae game, which marks the seventh major title, is now officially in development. This was shared at the end of Limited Run's 10th anniversary broadcast this week, with Bozen mentioning how more details would be shared in the future. Here's what he had say, along with the attached image featuring Shantae and Risky Boots:

"Thank you all so much for making the launch of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution a huge success. We couldn't have done it without you and we're so grateful to have fans like you. Today I get to share some very exciting news. And that is we're currently hard at work on a brand new seventh entry in the Shantae series. So we won't have anything to share for a while, but we hope you look forward to it."

Again, there are no specific details about this title just yet, including the name, platforms or release date. When we find out more, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at our review of Risky Revolution. The same title also got a patch update in September, fixing some issues.

Shantae originally started on the Game Boy Color in 2002, and the entire series is available to purchase on the Switch eShop.