LRG3 2024 Showcase
Image: Nintendo Life / Limited Run Games

You thought the Nintendo Direct was the last big showcase of June? Oh no.

Physical game specialists Limited Run Games held its annual summer showcase earlier today with LRG3 2024 — cheekily named after E3 (RIP). And with a nostalgic opening, it really set the tone for the whole show.

The 30-minute showcase was fast-paced and packed full of new game announcements and new physical releases. Not every single one of the announcements has a concrete release date, and some announcements are only confirming a physical edition. Still, we've gone ahead and rounded up every single game that's coming to Nintendo Switch from the showcase.

Alrighty, let's travel back in time and check out the bevvy of new (and old) releases from Limited Run Games!

LRG3 2024 - Every Nintendo Switch Game Announcement & Reveal

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered (Physical, 21st June)

Star Wars Dark Forces Remastered
Image: Limited Run Games

Star Wars™: Dark Forces Remaster has been brought to life by the team at Nightdive Studios, fully remastered through its proprietary KEX engine, allowing the game to run on modern gaming devices at up to 4K resolution at 120FPS. New and returning players will enjoy Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster’s upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for gamepads.

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III (Physical, Summer 2024)

Valis III
Image: Limited Run Games

The side-scrolling bishojo action game series "Valis", which was first released in the 80s and gained popularity, celebrated its 35th anniversary in December 2021. In commemoration of this, three of the series' most popular titles, "Valis: The Fantasm Soldier", "Valis II" and "Valis III", have been completely ported to the Nintendo Switch™!

Rain World (Physical, 2024)

Rain World
Image: Limited Run Games

Climb through the ruins of an ancient civilization, evade the jaws of vicious predators, and discover new lands teeming with strange creatures and buried mysteries. Find your family before death finds you!

Fighting Force Collection (2025)

Who doesn’t love a good brawler? In Fighting Force, you and up two three friends have a simple, four step strategy: break things, get weapons, use those weapons to pummel people, and repeat as needed. It’s straightforward streetside carnage with a 3D flair, coming home to you in 2025 care of Limited Run Games.

The Fighting Force Collection looks to contain both the original Fighting Force and Fighting Force 2.

Renaine (Physical, Fall 2024)

Renaine is a cute n' colorful game about an immortal knight on an epic quest through a world of gorgeously animated characters with ridiculous problems. Also, the OST slaps.

Announced for Switch a few years ago, LRG has confirmed it will be handling the physical version of the game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Physical, 2024)

Wolfenstein II
Image: Limited Run Games

You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus goes physical on the Switch later this summer

If you're confused, then yes, Wolfenstein II does have a physical version already, but this one is being handled by Limited Run Games. Hopefully that means we don't have to settle for a code in the box...

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 (2024)

Cosmic Fantasy Collection II
Image: Limited Run Games

Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 will include the following three titles: Cosmic Fantasy 3: Bouken Shounen Rei, Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Totsunyuu-hen Densetsu no Prelude, and Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Gekitou-hen Hikari no Uchuu no Naka de

Previously only announced for a Japanese release, Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2 will be coming to Switch in the west in 2024.

G.I. Joe: Wrath of the Cobra (Physical, 2025)

GI Joe Wrath of Cobra
Image: Limited Run Games

Yo Joe! Cobra returns once again with its most fiendish plot yet and it's up to G.I. JOE to defeat them once more! Pick one of the real American heroes, gear up, and get straight into the fight in this retro side-scrolling beat 'em up - and make Cobra RETREAT yet again!

LRG is only handling the physical version of this game, which is coming in 2025. The digital release still doesn't have a release date.

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute (Fall 2024)

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Trubute
Image: Limited Run Games

Master your Assault Suit! Our friends at Clear River Games are bringing the robot anime heat in Assault Suit Leynos 2 later this year!

Snow Bros. Wonderland (2024)

A brand new Snow Bros. Adventure! The brothers come back to defend Snow Land later this year—with physical editions in the works!

Gimmick! 2 (2024)

Yumetaro is back! Embark on a sparkling journey in this long-awaited sequel to SUNSOFT’s legendary NES™ platformer Gimmick! Solve puzzles, trick enemies, and explore a physics-based playground.

Bitwave is developing a sequel to the NES platformer Gimmick! The game is coming to all consoles in 2024, and LRG will be handling the physical release.

Penny's Big Breakaway (Physical, 2024)

Penny's Big Breakaway
Image: Limited Run Games

Join Penny & Yo-Yo in a kinetic 3D-platformer bursting with innovative gameplay! Showcase your catalog of tricks and chain impressive combos to deliver Penny & Yo-Yo's perfect breakout performance. Take the stage with this vibrant pair in Penny’s Big Breakaway.

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition (25th June 2024)

Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K, 60fps with improved graphics, controls and audio. Explore the anniversary gallery, and discover more about Jade’s childhood in the new treasure hunt!

This one was accidentally revealed a little early, but physical editions will be available come 12th July from LRG.

Toxic Crusaders (Physical, 2024)

Toxic Crusaders
Image: Limited Run Games

The Toxic Crusaders return for an all-new, all-action beat 'em up for one to four players! Grab your mop, tutu and attitude, and get ready to clean up the mean streets of Tromaville, one radioactive goon at a time

Another game without a date, we at least know LRG is working on the physical edition for this year. Hopefully we'll see this one soon!

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal (Physical, Fall 2024)

Hitman Blood Money Reprisal
Image: Limited Run Games

Featuring gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series, Reprisal is an artful redesign of a stealth-action classic, expertly adapted for Nintendo Switch™.

Fear Effect (2025)

A lost classic finally returns. Fear Effect challenged assumptions on game aesthetics and art style when it debuted on PlayStation, and decades later its extraordinary blend of cell-shading and motion video still dazzles the eye… and the mind. Gunplay and magic meet in this groundbreaking action/adventure coming to a console near you in 2025.

Lollipop Chainsaw: RePOP (Physical, Summer 2024)

Lolipop Chainsaw RePOP
Image: Limited Run Games

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is a remake of the original LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda led development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay
content.

We got our first official trailer for this last week, and LRG is releasing the physical version of the game this August. You can wishlist your copy right now.

Double Shake (2025)

Grab, shake, throw, and kick to save your islands from total chaos in this action-packed blast-to-the-past 2.5D Platformer inspired by some of our favorite 5th generation games!

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (Physical, August 2024)

Toggle between beautiful 8-bit and HD art, select your favorite baby and play this neo-retro platformer! Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be played solo, or team up with a friend for some two-player co-op fun!

We got a brand new trailer for the upcoming Rugrats game, but we're still waiting on a new release date.

GEX Trilogy (2024)

Gex Trilogy is the definitive edition of the classic platforming series with Gexcessive attitude, complete with Gextras like rewind and save anywhere. Relive Gex’s snark-laced adventures through the warped lens of twentieth-century pop culture and use your Gexterity to survive an onslaught of television-themed challenges.

Gex lives! Gex Trilogy gets its first gameplay trailer at the LRG3 2024 showcase. The game is due to launch later this year.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Physical, 2025)

Shantae Advance
Image: Limited Run Games

Discover the lost chapter of the Shantae saga, fully restored and released after 20 years!

Another game that's still waiting for a date, Risky Revolution physicals will be coming next year.

Ninja Five-O (Physical, 5th July 2024)

Ninja Five-0
Image: Limited Run Games

Uphold justice with fierce Ninjutsu moves and CARBON ENGINE technology. Pre-orders for the physical and collector's editions of Ninja Five-O will launch on July 5th!

Clock Tower Rewind (Fall 2024)

Play Original mode to experience Clock Tower as it was when initially released in 1995, or play Rewind mode with extra content and improvements. Additional features include a new animated intro, opening and ending vocal theme songs, motion comics, creator interview, art gallery, border artwork, save states, and a music player. The clock is ticking...can you survive?

Tomba! Special Edition (August 1st 2024)

Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece. As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return (2025)

Tomba! turned PlayStation-era platforming on its ear. Tomba! 2 refined that brilliant design, adding even more freedom of movement, incorporating more inspiring new quests, and throwing in a flying squirrel suit for good measure. In Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, you’ll guide a taller, more chiseled Tomba through a gauntlet of grueling challenges in a quest to save his sweetheart from the clutches of vile feral pigs.

Bubsy In: The Purrfect Collection (2025)

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection is a playable history that includes games, artifacts and interviews. All of the games have been carefully updated for modern PCs and consoles using Limited Run’s proprietary Carbon Engine. Along the way the team was able to smooth out some of the games’ rough edges.

Did you check out the LRG3 2024 show? Let us know in the comments down below.