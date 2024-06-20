You thought the Nintendo Direct was the last big showcase of June? Oh no.

Physical game specialists Limited Run Games held its annual summer showcase earlier today with LRG3 2024 — cheekily named after E3 (RIP). And with a nostalgic opening, it really set the tone for the whole show.

The 30-minute showcase was fast-paced and packed full of new game announcements and new physical releases. Not every single one of the announcements has a concrete release date, and some announcements are only confirming a physical edition. Still, we've gone ahead and rounded up every single game that's coming to Nintendo Switch from the showcase.

Alrighty, let's travel back in time and check out the bevvy of new (and old) releases from Limited Run Games!

LRG3 2024 - Every Nintendo Switch Game Announcement & Reveal

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered (Physical, 21st June)