Publisher Feardemic has announced that Bad Cheese, a new survival horror from developer Simon Lukasik, will launch on the Switch (with backwards compatibility on Switch 2) on 1st September 2025.

Much like Bendy And The Ink Machine before it, Bad Cheese utilises old-school 'rubber hose' animation, which was perhaps most notably used in the 2D action-platformer Cuphead. It's difficult to gauge exactly what the aim of the game is, but it appears that you'll be navigating a spooky 3D environment, interacting with various objects, and solving tactile puzzles to progress.

We have to admit, it doesn't necessarily look scary, but the atmosphere seems to be fairly effective, and there's definitely some creepy monster designs being utilised throughout the trailer.

Now let's check out the key features: