Publisher Feardemic has announced that Bad Cheese, a new survival horror from developer Simon Lukasik, will launch on the Switch (with backwards compatibility on Switch 2) on 1st September 2025.
Much like Bendy And The Ink Machine before it, Bad Cheese utilises old-school 'rubber hose' animation, which was perhaps most notably used in the 2D action-platformer Cuphead. It's difficult to gauge exactly what the aim of the game is, but it appears that you'll be navigating a spooky 3D environment, interacting with various objects, and solving tactile puzzles to progress.
We have to admit, it doesn't necessarily look scary, but the atmosphere seems to be fairly effective, and there's definitely some creepy monster designs being utilised throughout the trailer.
Now let's check out the key features:
- Face your demons – You all live together. You, Dad, Mom, Brother, and the rest of the demons. Try not to cause problems so you don’t have to be punished
- Help around the house – Scrub, sweep, clean, make fries, kill spiders, bring Daddy his pills – essentially, be a good kid
- Find hidden treasures – Explore the house and look for treats and action figures scattered around. This might be the only fun part about living here
- Just try to get by – Visit various parts of the house, face difficult situations, and experience the gruesome reality of a child-mouse trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in an abnormal household