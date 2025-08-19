Limited Run Games and Mattel are teaming up with Bitmap Bureau to bring us a brand new pixel art side-scrolling He-Man game in 2026 on Switch.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will feature 12 stages from the iconic toy line and cartoon where you'll be able to play as He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and a range of other favourites. Skeletor is the one you'll be taking on — eventually. Oh, and of course you can ride Battle Cat.

So, Bitmap, we have to ask — what's it like handling two iconic '80s icons with Terminator 2D and now He-Man?

The Masters of the Universe return to the gaming scene in 2026; physical and digital pre-orders will be coming early next year.

Are you looking forward to a new He-Man game? Let us know in the comments.