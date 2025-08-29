Almost out of the blue, Limited Run Games' Fear Effect port has arrived on the Switch eShop... right now! Yep, you can go and download the PS1 classic from the eShop for just $9.99 / £8.99 (thanks Gematsu).

The release comes with almost no fanfare, as neither Limited Run Games nor developer Implicit Conversions (who is working with Atari and Digital Eclipse on the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection) have said anything about the game dropping today at the time of writing.

Still, we thought it was coming as the game arrived on PS4 and PS5 earlier today with the same lack of fanfare — some people thought it was even a mistake.

We've actually known about this rerelease for a while, as Limited Run Games announced it last year, but it's been radio silence ever since. Now we've got the game on a Nintendo console for the first time ever.

In case you haven't heard of the game before, Fear Effect is a 2000 PS1 game that pioneered cel-shaded visuals and looping FMV backgrounds, which forced the game to be shipped on four discs. While the controls and gameplay received mild criticism at the time, the narrative, writing, and visuals were all lauded, and the game has become a bit of a classic for PlayStation fans.

Will you be grabbing Fear Effect on Switch today? Let us know in the comments.