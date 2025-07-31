Well, who could have seen this coming! The rumours were true, and we are mere minutes away from another Nintendo Direct.

The Partner Showcase will be kicking off in a little under half an hour at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 3pm CET, with Nintendo promising "roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games from our publishing partners".

The presentation is being streamed live on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or on your regional variant), and we have linked it all below so you can watch and natter along with us — what a treat!

Things are about to get underway, so grab yourself a beverage, perhaps a snack, and let's prepare to bulk up our wishlists...