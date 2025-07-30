Heeeere we go! Nintendo has finally confirmed that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, and it's a Partner Showcase.

Kicking things off on 31st July at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm BST / 3pm CET, we'll be treated to 25 minutes of news on third-party games coming to the Switch and Switch 2.

You'll be able to watch the broadcast in all of the usual spots — YouTube, the Nintendo website, and Twitch.

This is the first Nintendo Direct we've had since the Switch 2's launch (not including the Bananza one), so there should be some exciting news in there! Finger's crossed!

Given all of the rumours and leaks that have been going around the past month, NIS America's accidentally-leaked new project will likely be popping up, and we think Elden Ring might well be getting a date too, as it was recently rated.

Don't expect any Metroid Prime 4 news, though...

Let us know what you hope to see in tomorrow's Direct in the comments.