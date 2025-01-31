January is very nearly behind us, so it's time to take a look at a selection of the wonderful Switch games that February will be bringing our way.

The lovely Alex has put together the above video, which showcases eight of the very best titles you can look out for on the Switch eShop in the coming weeks. The list may be a little shorter this time, but there's still a decent enough range that we're sure something will take your fancy — be that adventurin' in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, buildin' in Sid Meier's Civilization VII, or sobbin' in Afterlove EP. See? Something for everyone!

So, check out the above video (and the following list) for a rundown of eight games that we're excited to see come to Switch in February.

While Waiting (5th February)

While Waiting
Image: OPTILLUSION

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (11th February)

Civilization VII
Image: Take-Two Interactive

Undying (11th February)

Undying
Image: Skystone Games

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (12th February)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center
Image: Shueisha Games

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (14th February)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
Image: Aspyr

Afterlove EP (14th February)

Afterlove EP
Image: Fellow Traveller

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II (14th February)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II
Image: NIS America

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars (28th February)

Omega 6
Image: Clear River Games

Which new releases will you be picking up in February 2025? Let us know the one you're most excited for in the following poll and then take to the comments to share anything else that's on your radar.

Which February 2025 release are you most looking forward to?