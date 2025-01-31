Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

January is very nearly behind us, so it's time to take a look at a selection of the wonderful Switch games that February will be bringing our way.

The lovely Alex has put together the above video, which showcases eight of the very best titles you can look out for on the Switch eShop in the coming weeks. The list may be a little shorter this time, but there's still a decent enough range that we're sure something will take your fancy — be that adventurin' in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, buildin' in Sid Meier's Civilization VII, or sobbin' in Afterlove EP. See? Something for everyone!

So, check out the above video (and the following list) for a rundown of eight games that we're excited to see come to Switch in February.