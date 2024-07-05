NIS America has announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II will be making its way to the Switch in 'early 2025'.
The news comes as the first instalment launches, at the time of writing... today! Crikey, NIS doesn't hang about, does it? It's part of the much larger 'Trails' franchise which started in 2004 with Trails in the Sky for the PC, and comes after an initial Japanese launch on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.
If you haven't checked out our review of the first Trails Through Daybreak, then be sure to read it when you have a moment. We said it's "another great entry in the storied Legend of Heroes series, making the most of its new setting with its memorable characters and engaging turn-based combat", slapping a score of 8/10 at the end.
For now, let's get some more info on the sequel from NIS America:
No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister.
With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.
Will you be picking up Trails Through Daybreak II in early 2025? What do you make of the debut trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.
Wow, that was so fast.
I don't know how I'm supposed to survive with all these Falcom games coming out, between Ys X, Felghana, Daybreak I and Daybreak II.
I've been hearing Daybreak is a pretty good starting point to this series, as you won't get lost by any means by the huge lore. Perhaps I'll give it a go one day, and it's good to know the sequel is also coming out soon.
That name is like a little tongue twister.
I’m gonna have to block like 2 years to finish these.
Just got my order of the LE for the Daybreak 1 today. Too many games, not enough time to play them.
Wow these Trail games are on track to be like Cotton, Puyo Puyo, SaGa, Shantae, and Wonder Boy in that they never stopped coming which is not a bad thing but c'mon that is way too fast. I need more time to make money too so I could have enough to buy this.
