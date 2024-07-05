Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

NIS America has announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II will be making its way to the Switch in 'early 2025'.

The news comes as the first instalment launches, at the time of writing... today! Crikey, NIS doesn't hang about, does it? It's part of the much larger 'Trails' franchise which started in 2004 with Trails in the Sky for the PC, and comes after an initial Japanese launch on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

If you haven't checked out our review of the first Trails Through Daybreak, then be sure to read it when you have a moment. We said it's "another great entry in the storied Legend of Heroes series, making the most of its new setting with its memorable characters and engaging turn-based combat", slapping a score of 8/10 at the end.

For now, let's get some more info on the sequel from NIS America:

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

Will you be picking up Trails Through Daybreak II in early 2025? What do you make of the debut trailer?