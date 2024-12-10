Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars, the adventure game based on Takaya Imamura's manga of the same name, finally has a Western release date

Launching on the Switch on 28th February 2025 (thanks IGN!), Omega 6 blends the first-person adventure genre with RPG elements. You'll follow two humanoids who are searching for a new planet where humans will be able to live. However, a planetary loan stands in the way of their success.

You'll visit three different planets across the course of the game in search of a treasure they can use to pay off that debt. Take on jobs as a bounty hunter or delivery person and meet multiple aliens — some of whom you'll have to fight in card-based battles.

Obviously, we all know who Takaya Imamura is — the artist and designer behind some of Nintendo's most iconic characters, including Star Fox, F-Zero, and Majora's Mask. He's working on the story for his manga adaptation alongside developer City Connection.

Are you looking forward to Omega 6? Let us know in the comments below.