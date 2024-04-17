Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Today's Indie World Showcase gave us a rather delightful little basket of release dates, shadow drops, and ports for games we've been wanting to see on Switch.

As is often the case with these presentations, however, Japan's Indie World was a fair bit different from our own. There was some overlap, of course, but we've rounded up a list of everything that was exclusive to the Japanese showcase. Lots of these are also coming out in the West, too, and we've even got a date for one or two of them. Enjoy!

Every Game Announcement Exclusive To Japan's Indie World Showcase (17th April 2024)

Shanghai Summer - Out now

Shanghai Summer has actually been out on Switch since 8th February, but the game got a short trailer during the Japanese Indie World along with a demo drop. Hurrah!

Shanghai Summer is an adventure game set in the millennium. Our protagonist, Baichuan, goes through a series of "anomalies" over the length of twelve days. In his pursuit of the truth, he found that his hopes and regrets from the past finally seem to converge. Will he be able to "fix" it for good?



Bread & Fred - 23rd May 2024

2023's viral co-op puzzle platformer has a release date for Switch — and that 23rd May date is for the West, too. Play as a pair of penguins and make your way through difficult and hilarious platforming challengers in Bread & Fred next month.

Bread & Fred is a challenging co-op platformer from Apogee where two players must cooperate to jump and climb to the top of a snowy mountain. Play as both Bread and Fred in their exasperating and sometimes maddening climb that requires precision with every jump. Each time you land you’ll be closer to the peak and one step closer to mastering the platforming, but your fall down the mountain will be even farther.

MACHI KORO With Everyone - 5th July 2024

Machi Koro With Everyone (translated as Everyone and the Town) is a digital board game and is the definitive version of the Machi Koro games, says developer Grounding. Playable online and offline, the game launches in Japan in July — a Western release is yet to be confirmed.

MACHI KORO With Everyone is a competitive digital board game. Start with a wheat field and a bakery, earn coins from the facilities, take coins from other players, and aim to grow your town and build the landmarks the fastest.

The Exit 8 - Out today

Here's another shadow-drop — and yep, it's available in the West, too. The Exit 8 is a highly acclaimed walking simulator where you explore the Japanese underground passageways. It's only $3.99, and was hugely popular on PC before this surprise Switch release.

The Exit 8 is a short but sweet walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces, and the Backrooms. Don’t overlook any anomalies. If you find anomalies, turn back immediately. If you don’t find anomalies, do not turn back. To go out from Exit 8.

Undying - 25th July 2024

Remember Undying, the 2023 survival horror game where you control a mother who has been bitten by a zombie? The game got a release date during the Japanese Indie World, and it's coming to Switch on 25th July. The date has yet to be confirmed for Western audiences.

As Anling and Cody explore the world they'll come across an ensemble of characters that present unique challenges. How Anling and Cody handle each one determines their fates, some may die, some may live, and some may become staunch allies or even an archnemesis. Will humanity truly prevail?



We don't have a date for Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure quite yet, but this delightful-looking game got a brand-new trailer during Japan's Indie World Showcase. Since its reveal during the Partner Showcase in February 2024, we've be excited to see more of this one, where you'll explore the world by sliding blocks.

Gameplay takes place on a unique, interconnected ‘grid’ that spans the entire world, snappily uniting movement, exploration, and combat. Anything on the same row or column as Jemma moves when she moves, and can ‘loop’ around the edge of the grid - creating both a playful sense of chaos, and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles that twist and play with the central mechanic.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus - 18th July 2024



So, yes, we didn't get any news about a certain hand-drawn Metroidvania, but Japan's Indie World gave us a new trailer for a different one: incredible-looking Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus. Inspired by Japanese folklore, Bō's development team consists of members who famously worked on AM2R.

Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descended from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan.

Sagres - Out today

An open-world sailing RPG? Count us in. And you can set sail today. As ship captain Fernando, you'll be exploring the world of the 1400s, from the Sahara Desert to the snowy mountains of America. There's turn-based ship combat, boat customisation, and a whole reputation system to check out when you take to the high seas.

Set sail for adventure in the Age of Discovery! Explore the seven seas as the fresh-faced ship captain Fernando. Customise your ship, battle against pirates and sea monsters, and assemble your crew to delve into the mysterious disappearance of the legendary explorer, Sir Antonio.

A Dance of Fire and Ice - 2024

We need more rhythm games on the Switch, and thanks to developer 7th Beat Games, we're getting one in the form of A Dance of Fire and Ice. This one-button rhythm game is based on strict timing and follows two orbs — one fire, one ice — as they orbit one another. Keep them in sync, and you'll be a rhythm master. The game is already out on PC and App stores, so we think this one's destined for the West.