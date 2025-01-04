To celebrate the new year, Nintendo's UK branch has shared a list of games coming to the Switch in 2025.
Yes, even though the "successor" system is scheduled to be announced at some point soon, it seems there will still be plenty of focus on the current hybrid device. It all kicks off this month with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and as the year progresses, we've got games like a new Pokémon title and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to anticipate.
Here's the full rundown of Switch games you can look forward to this year, according to Nintendo: