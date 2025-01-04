Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Image: Nintendo

To celebrate the new year, Nintendo's UK branch has shared a list of games coming to the Switch in 2025.

Yes, even though the "successor" system is scheduled to be announced at some point soon, it seems there will still be plenty of focus on the current hybrid device. It all kicks off this month with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and as the year progresses, we've got games like a new Pokémon title and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to anticipate.

Here's the full rundown of Switch games you can look forward to this year, according to Nintendo:

YouTube Video
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 16th January 2025

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist - 22nd January 2025

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition - 23rd January 2025

Hello Kitty Island Adventure - 30th January 2025

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - 6th February 2025

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - 14th February 2025

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 20th March 2025

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game - 25th March 2025

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - April 2025

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Spring 2025

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 2025

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - 2025

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 2025

Dragon Quest 1+2 HD-2D Remake
Image: Square Enix

Once again - one other major event taking place in 2025 is the announcement of the Switch "successor". This is scheduled to happen at some point before the end of the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).

What games on this list are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

