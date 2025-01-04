Capcom Fighting collection 2 will be an absolute must. But I wouldn't be surprised if input day/latency ends up semi botching lets say Power Stone 1&2. Still neat to have in 1080p/4K, and just that convenience factor(Digital) on a modern console be it Switch or PS5. But will they play as well like they do on Dreamcast? Of course not. And OLED motion cannot compete whatsoever with a CRT SDTV.

Power Stone 1&2 on a 32" Sony WEGA Trinitron CRT, with a Dreamcast, Controller + VMU & actual software can't be beat.

And my excitement for Prime 4 is dwindling. If it's anything like the recent Prime Remaster than I'm out. Why? Because the Switch doesn't have sensor bar for gyro motion aiming, nor does it have a wii remote & nunchuck(The joy-cons are a trash subsitute) and then you have to deal with all of that OLED motion blur which is nasty for anything in first person unless you run a game at 120fps or use black frame insertion, even then it still can't match CRT. Nah, it just isn't for me. Prime 3 on Wii was revolutionary.

Prime Remaster on Switch felt like another can on the assembly line. I'd rather play Prime 4 on PlayStation VR2. That would be the next logical evolutionary step for the franchise coming from Prime 3 on Wii. As for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD....Thank god they removed those shoe horned tacky motion controls(As much as i love motion controls when properly implemented) but even with traditional controls, if it's anything like Tropical Freeze I'll probably pass. DK in Tropical Freeze is too heavy and sloppy to control compared to the Country Trilogy on SNES.