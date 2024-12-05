Although we don't have a release date for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 just yet, the good news is physical pre-orders are already live in the US.
This includes physical editions for both the Switch and PlayStation 4. There'll also be a 48-page Capcom vs. SNK comic (which we guess is similar to the one in Marvel vs. Capcom) included in the box and available "while supplies last". Here's a teaser of this comic:
And in case you missed it, here's the full list of games included in this collection. You can look forward to series like Capcom vs SNK, Power Stone, and even some more Street Fighter.
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
Like previous retro collections from Capcom, this one will include a bunch of EX settings, training modes, filters, save states, rollback netcode, an art gallery, music player, and much more. There will also be some changes to each game of these games.