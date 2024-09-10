Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

2021's critically acclaimed Metroidvania Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is getting a sequel. If you're a PC player, you may have already dove into ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist's early access period, but the full release has just been announced.

Ender Magnolia launches on all platforms on 22nd January 2025 (or 23rd January in Japan). The sequel improves on the original with refined combat, new skills, and a brand new world to explore. The game was originally announced back in February 2024 during a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Set decades after the first game, you'll be thrust into the Land of Fumes. In Fumes, Homunculi exist as a result of the kingdom's attempts to advance development. The toxic Fumes have caused many of the Homunculi to go mad, and only Lilac — an Attuner — can save them.

If Ender Magnolia even improves on the original slightly, then we'll be in love — we called Ender Lilies "one of the strongest Metroidvanias of 2021, and easily one of the best examples of the genre on Switch to date", and we still feel that way today.

