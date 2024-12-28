Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Back in September, Arc System Works shared a “first in-game look” at Guilty Gear Strive’s next DLC fighter Queen Dizzy.

This fighter will be added to the Switch version of the game as part of a “free content” update. Arc System Works confirmed this on social media alongside the news this update is scheduled to arrive on February 2025.

Queen Dizzy confirmed as a free update content in February 2025! 💮 Queen Dizzy will be updated as a free content for #GGST Nintendo Switch Edition! This free content is scheduled to be released in February 2025! ▼Preorder now! www.arcsystemworks.com/game/guilty-... — Arc System Works America (@arcsystemworks.com) 2024-12-25T22:55:19.852Z

Guilty Gear Strive will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 23rd January 2025. Dizzy is part of Season 4 and will eventually be joined by Venom (no, not the Marvel one) in “early 2025”, Unika in “Spring 2025” and the guest character Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in “Summer 2025”.

The development team has also confirmed the Switch version will include rollback netcode, but it won’t support crossplay on the hybrid Nintendo platform.