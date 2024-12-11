Nintendo isn't holding back on Donkey Kong Country Returns HD details this week, with a second trailer drop arriving... today!

The 'barrelful of details' trailer (below) is essentially just an overview trailer, just like every other Nintendo first-party game gets. This runs down all of the things you need to know about the HD rerelease of Retro Studio's Wii platformer.

Some of the highlights include things fans will be familiar with — the varied levels, the KONG letters, the secret stages, and all of the extra abilities and animal friends Donkey and Diddy can utilise.

Joy-Con controller support can be used with certain actions, including Donkey Kong's Hand Slap move. Co-op is also available, and you don't need two controllers.

For Returns HD, 'Modern Mode' expands the New Mode from Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D — you now get two extra hearts and can hold up to nine items. It also allows you to make more mistakes — in mine cart and barrel sections, you can survive two crashes. And, if you fall down a gap, you'll be rescued by a green balloon once. Perfect if you're playing with a kid!

While this is largely the same game from 2010, it still looks absolutely brilliant. It's one of our favourite games from the Wii, and we're happy it's coming to Switch very soon, on 16th January 2025.

Earlier this week, Nintendo shared the opening movie from the game. And today marks the grand opening of Donkey Kong Country over at Universal Japan, and at the park, one former Donkey Kong Country SNES developer said he'd love to work on another entry. Yes, please!

Are you excited for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD? Let us know in the comments.