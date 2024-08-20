Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

We were more than a bit surprised when Sid Meier's Civilization VII was confirmed to be coming to Switch at Summer Game Fest 2024. And at Gamescom, we found out when we can expect to play the game on all consoles — 11th February 2025.

Debuting alongside the release date was the first-look at the gameplay, nd it looks absolutely stunning. Of course, we don't have Switch footage yet — and we're sort of staggered that they'll be able to squeeze the game onto the console — but hopefully it'll look nice on the hybrid console. Well, we'll find out early next year.

Civilization VII is Firaxis' biggest title yet, creative director Ed Beach told the audience at Opening Night Live 2024. More details will be shared about the game after Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 via a special live stream which kicks off at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 9:30pm BST / 10:30pm CEST.

