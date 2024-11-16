In case you somehow missed it, Aspyr is working on another Tomb Raider trilogy focused on remastering three more of Lara Croft's adventures.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will also come loaded with plenty of features and one of these is the returning 'Photo Mode' (which also appeared in the first trilogy). This was recently discussed on the PlayStation Blog and once again allows you to freeze frame and capture the most memorable moments in the game.

This feature comes packed with new poses and outfits, customisable shots, dynamic expressions to bring Lara's character to life, and seamless integration with each game.

Developer Aspyr has also shared some new screenshots of two of Lara Croft's most formidable foes - the Bronze Bull and the Minotaur from The Last Revelation. Just keep in mind these screenshots are from the PlayStation version of the game.