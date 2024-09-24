Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Level-5 has announced a new release window for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, following the game's delay just last month.

Originally due out on 10th October, the game is now due to launch in April 2025. A specific date wasn't given, but we're glad the game has a new window at the very least.

During today's Level-5 Vision showcase, the developer gave us a brand new trailer and detailed a few of the new "Lives", essentially jobs, and the ability to smoothly swap between Lives instantly.

The scope of the game has also increased dramatically, according to Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino. There's a "vast open-world area" to explore, and brand new movement options (including swimming and riding mounts).

Finally, then. Hopefully this date can stick. We'll have more on Fantasy Life i as we approach the release date, but for now, let us know in the comments if you're excited to get your hands on this.