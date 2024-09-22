After being slapped with a delay earlier this month, Private Division and Wētā Workshop took to today's Hobbit Day showcase to reveal that Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game will arrive on Switch on 25th March 2025 (which is, canonically, the day that Frodo and Samwise destroyed the One Ring — the more you know).

Today's showcase gave an in-depth look at the game, examining all of the cosy aspects the developers have added, the inspirations they took from Tolkien's work and the Hobbit-sized stories you'll come across along the way.

The life sim genre is a pretty packed one on Switch, but the Middle Earth flair has us excited to see more from this one. House decoration, town-building and fishing might not be particularly new, though there's no denying that the Shire brings a new level of cosiness to it all.

Come on, take a look at the following screens and tell us that it doesn't look like a warm hug:

We were lucky enough to go hands-on with an early build of the game at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, and we liked what we saw — particularly the focus on cooking. You can find our full preview coverage below.