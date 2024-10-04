October is here, and while there aren't quite as many notable games worth highlighting in our coverage of the month, what we've got here is a selection of bonafide bangers (well, hopefully).

Starting off with Spongebob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game on 4th October, it's not long until we get to revel in the delights of Neva, Super Mario Party: Jamboree, Yakuza Kiwami, and Sonic X Shadow Generations, to name but a few.

So without further ado, here's the full rundown of some of October's biggest releases:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - 4th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 2
Image: Outright Games

Europa - 11th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 3
Image: Future Friends Games

Neva - 15th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 4
Image: Devolver Digital

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 5
Image: Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - 18th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 6
Image: Outright Games

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 24th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 7
Image: Square Enix

Yakuza Kiwami - 24th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 8
Image: Sega

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town - 24th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 9
Image: Neos Corporation

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 25th October 2024

Exciting Games - October 2024 10
Image: Sega

Will you be getting any of these games in the month of September? Let us know in the comments.