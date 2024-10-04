Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

October is here, and while there aren't quite as many notable games worth highlighting in our coverage of the month, what we've got here is a selection of bonafide bangers (well, hopefully).

Starting off with Spongebob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game on 4th October, it's not long until we get to revel in the delights of Neva, Super Mario Party: Jamboree, Yakuza Kiwami, and Sonic X Shadow Generations, to name but a few.

So without further ado, here's the full rundown of some of October's biggest releases:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - 4th October 2024