October is here, and while there aren't quite as many notable games worth highlighting in our coverage of the month, what we've got here is a selection of bonafide bangers (well, hopefully).
Starting off with Spongebob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game on 4th October, it's not long until we get to revel in the delights of Neva, Super Mario Party: Jamboree, Yakuza Kiwami, and Sonic X Shadow Generations, to name but a few.
So without further ado, here's the full rundown of some of October's biggest releases: