Despite being on our radar since its announcement last year, we have seen remarkably little of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, the upcoming 3D platformer / brawler from developer A Heartful of Games and publisher Outright Games. That is until today! An all-new gameplay trailer has arrived to kick some shell and things are still looking pretty good.

Building on the first gameplay glimpse we got in July, today's new footage starts to introduce us to the game's story (as narrated by one April O'Neil). A bunch of baddie mutants are on the loose — in a Turtles game? What are the odds?? — and it's up to the heroes in a half-shell to shut them down. We can see combat aplenty and some of the basic platforming challenges too, in what appears to be both single-player and co-op modes.

All this follows immediately on from 2023's awesome Mutant Mayhem film, utilising the same "3D-meets-2D" art style that really made the movie pop and bringing the four lead voice actors back for some new dialogue.

We have to say, once again, it doesn't look too shabby at all. Sure, some of the eye animations are a little dead in the odd sequence, but the combat looks entertaining enough and the visuals suit the gameplay far better than we expected. Let's just hope things run smoothly on Switch when it launches on 18th October...

Earlier this year, Outright Games revealed the beefy Mutants Unleashed physical collector's edition, which packs in a totally tubular amount of Turtles merch but comes with a hefty £219.99 / €249.99/ $199.99 price tag. Yep, we were pretty shell shocked too.

This will be the third TMNT landing on Switch this year after the rough arcade brawler Wrath of the Mutants and the fairly fun Hades-like Splintered Fate. The more the merrier, eh?