@Samalik oh sorry, I didn't know characterization was the issue considering the that everyone agreed that Sonic (before Colors) was already a cool character. He was a character everyone aspired to be, the ideal, to better yourself to become a better person. But apparently, good characterization means that he has to share the insecurities of the fan base. World building? Give me a break dude, NO ONE who was into the Sonic video games ever cared about that garbage, you wanna know why? Cause that limits the potential of what you can do with a video game. By adding such a stupid restriction you ultimately make a boring lifeless world without any room for imagination. Want proof of that? Look at the last few games that came out, they reused the same aesthetics with the exact same stages over and over again. Honestly, the only people who care about that nonsense was the Adventure 2 fanbase. And that's a fact, people who liked SA2 NEVER liked the Sonic games, they only liked the terrible Archie comics with absolutely try hard storylines that's the most inorganic thing that I've ever seen to the point where it leaves everything so fragmented.

You can have serious moments, just look at the Mario and Zelda games. They have a lot of serious moments without it being so jarring that it was clearly written by an egotistical loser that the fanbase salivates for just because he makes all those awful fanfics come true. Also we've had serious storylines that still felt believable that it could take place in Sonic's world. Adventure 1 was good, Sonic Unleashed was fantastic, heck Riders and Black Knight all had great stories that were a little more serious. But for some reason, serious means "dark" apparently. And it means replicating Adventure 2's story, which newsflash, was never good or well written. Although I'd argue it's worse now since we have a literal fanfic writer who doesn't like the games writing for the games.

Sonic used to have integrity, he was an icon, he was someone I aspired to be. Now? He's a complete joke, no integrity, now is just a used sack for the fan base to make their insecurities that people who don't love themselves enough gravitate towards.

So excuse me, if I don't see eye to eye with this nonsense of characterization when that has NEVER been the issue with the character. Proof? Look at all the fan content from the early 2000s, everyone agreed Sonic was cool. Nowadays? He's a pathetic punching bag. And apparently, having cool characters is considered a "bad" thing in current era. Now everyone's gotta be "relatable" which funnily makes the whole thing feel extremely homogenized

And Sega doesn't seem to care anymore either. You know what I remember? When Sega initially declined Nintendo's request if they could add Sonic to Smash Bros. Nowadays, that really sticks out to me. It's almost like Sega really used to value this character. And they saw the worth in their own creation and were very proud of it. But now? Seems like they don't care anymore, they let the fanbase define what the character is, and this, Sega no longer cares about their creation. After all, it's the same company that let a bunch of idiots (including Iizuka and Kishimoto) ruin this once beloved icon.