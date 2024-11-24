Update []: If you didn't pick up the Sonic X Shadow Generations digital deluxe edition but still want the upcoming movie DLC, it seems we now have a standalone price.
According to Nintendo's official store page listing, the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack' DLC will set you back $5.99 USD (or your regional equivalent). It includes a unique level and the voice of Keanu Reeves. Here's the official description:
"When transported to an unknown dimension, Shadow must race through the streets of modern-day Shibuya to defeat the forces of G.U.N. Take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring the voice of Keanu Reeves!"
Once again, this DLC will be released on 12th December 2024 and is included with 'digital deluxe edition' purchases. You can find out a bit more about it in the original story below.