We have known for a while that Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town would be getting a Western release (publisher Neos confirmed it after it was revealed in Japan's September 2023 Direct), but we didn't know exactly when. Until today! The publisher has finally shared that this one will be coming to Western Switches on 24th October, with Limited Run Games handling a physical release.

This one launched in Japan back in February (with the 'Shiro of Coal Town' title) and sees things take a more mysterious turn than 2022's catchily titled Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey-. You and your good boi friend will explore the potentially fictitious 'Coal Town' all while getting stuck into the slice-of-life gameplay with bug hunting, fishing and crafting.

Naturally, it looks gorgeous too. If the above trailer wasn't enough, you can find some screenshots below.

Shiro and the Coal Town will launch on the Switch eShop for $39.99 (or your regional equivalent). At launch, the game and its predecessor will be available as a bundle for $49.99 so you can catch up on all of Shin chan's Switch shenanigans at a reduced price.

We don't have any precise details on the Western physical release date at the moment, but Neos has confirmed that it will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games website at some point this Fall.