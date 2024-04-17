Novadust Entertainment and Future Friends Games are bringing their stunning open-world adventure Europa to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Today's Indie World showcase gave us confirmation that this magical, peaceful adventure will be coming to the hybrid console as well as PC. But not only that: players can head to the eShop to download a free demo of the game right now.

Taking place on the moon 'Europa', you'll play as an android known as Zee who can run, jump, glide, and fly all around the lush landscapes thanks to his backpack. Zee's adventure will help you uncover the secrets of the moon, as well as explore our relationship to nature, find out about a forgotten civilisation, and allow you to explore and get lost to your heart's content. It gives us serious Breath of the Wild vibes with a Studio Ghibli-style, and we can't wait to jump in.

Europa launches on the Switch later in 2024. The game is also coming to PC via Steam. Will you be gliding onto the moon? Let us know in the comments.