Novadust Entertainment and Future Friends Games are bringing their stunning open-world adventure Europa to Nintendo Switch in 2024.
Today's Indie World showcase gave us confirmation that this magical, peaceful adventure will be coming to the hybrid console as well as PC. But not only that: players can head to the eShop to download a free demo of the game right now.
Taking place on the moon 'Europa', you'll play as an android known as Zee who can run, jump, glide, and fly all around the lush landscapes thanks to his backpack. Zee's adventure will help you uncover the secrets of the moon, as well as explore our relationship to nature, find out about a forgotten civilisation, and allow you to explore and get lost to your heart's content. It gives us serious Breath of the Wild vibes with a Studio Ghibli-style, and we can't wait to jump in.
Europa launches on the Switch later in 2024. The game is also coming to PC via Steam. Will you be gliding onto the moon? Let us know in the comments.
Physical release on Switch & PS5, please.
It looks beautiful.
Let’s stop comparing games to Ghibli movies please.
Looks stunning indeed, can't wait to see more of it and eventually play it!
Probably one of the more promising title in the whole indie presentation. Looking forward to seeing more of it.
@StevenH there he is...
Don't like the main characters design, but the rest of it looked intriguing.
Looked real nice from the footage. Certainly one to keep my eyes on.
I’ll definitely download this demo. Can’t wait to see how this one plays.
This was the Direct winner
I thought this looked like the Jak & Daxter sequel I always wanted. I know it really doesn’t but it may be close enough. I really wasn’t a fan of any of the sequels Jak & Daxter actually got so I just keep waiting for something similar.
No video in the article, what’s up with that?
This game and the cat one have me most curious. Good reviews and I’ll definitely get them.
@LikelySatan problem?
Woah.looks really good. Possibly open world too? Definitely one to keep an eye on.
Fenyx and Lumine: "don't be in a hurry to read gamer responses to your announcement, though"😏
Zee: "Why?"🤔
@StevenH it's the predictable response when ghibli is mentioned. It's not a problem, just saying there's that response. Usually, people then call out how ubiquitous ghibli is, and how they know of a million more animes that more accurately parallel the aesthetic of the game in question. Because they're a man of culture etc.
Probably my game of the show honestly. I'm a massive fan of platformers focused on V I B E S and Europa looks to be capturing that feeling in such an immensely zen way. Love what I've seen so far and I'll definitely be giving that eShop demo a shake sooner rather than later!
Woah this looks just like all those giblet movies and the Zelda game too! I think I'll buy two copies on day one release 🙂
This game looked awesome. My favourite from the Direct.
Easily the best game for me from the Direct, it looks stunning and there's a demo!! Will play this later
