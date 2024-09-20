Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

After making a surprise appearance at last month's Partner Direct, SEGA has today unveiled a closer look at Yakuza Kiwami on Switch in a brand-new 'Play it Together!' trailer.

It has been almost 20 years since the first game in the series landed on PS2 (of which Kiwami is a remake), and this new trailer is all about the cross-generational appeal of walking around the streets of Kamurocho, beating up any punk that looks at you funny. We wouldn't put any of the Like a Dragon games into the "family-friendly" category, but the trailer is a sweet watch, all the same.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Yakuza Kiwami will be coming to Switch on 24th October. It's the same old remake that launched on PS4 back in 2016, but this will be the first time that the series has appeared on a Nintendo console, so our fingers are crossed that more might make the jump in the future.

On a related note, SEGA also revealed its next series entry today, with the debut trailer of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. If that title sounds weird to you, that's because it is. This one won't be launching on Nintendo consoles for the time being (no surprises there), but you can read all about it below from our friends at Push Square.