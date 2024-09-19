Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

The upcoming Square Enix Switch release Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - a 3D remake of the original 1993 role-playing game - has today received a Switch eShop demo.

It's available now and will allow players to transfer their save data over to the full game when it arrives on 24th October 2024.





Play through the opening and transfer your save data to the full game when it launches on October 24th.



Here's a bit about it via Gematsu:

"In the demo, players step into the shoes of the Emperor Leon and, with his second son, Prince Gerard, start an epic journey that will span across generations as Leon, Gerard and subsequent emperors contend with the Seven Heroes—once revered heroes who, for reasons unknown, now seek revenge against the world.

"The demo concludes with a battle with Kzinssie, one of the Seven Heroes, setting the stage for the multi-generation story to unfold. As save data from the demo is transferable to the full game, players can seamlessly continue their adventure upon the game’s October 24 launch."

If you're curious to learn more about this title, check out the announcement post. It will be made available as both a physical and digital release on the Switch when it does launch.