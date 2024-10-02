So, what do the other critics think so far? Here's a round up starting with My Nintendo News:

"With an almost overwhelming number of brand new modes and gameplay options, Nintendo wasn’t exaggerating by referring to Jamboree as a “bigger, bolder” Mario Party, but whether it’s the best is still to be determined."

Digital Trends seems quite taken with the motion control mini-games:

"Last Monday, Nintendo revealed a host of extra modes coming to Jamboree, including a suite of motion-controlled minigames: Paratrooper Flight School, Toad’s Item Factory, and Rhythm Kitchen. As someone who still harbors a fondness for the days of Wii waggle controls, that reveal further piqued my interest in a game that already had my attention. Last year, WarioWare: Move It! showed me that I’m always down to move my body if you give me a good reason to. Based on a quick Rhythm Kitchen session in my second Jamboree hands-on demo, it seems like Nintendo is going to pull that trick off again, if only for a few short sessions."

Press Start noted how the performance is "silky smooth":

"The game’s massive roster and vibrant boards are rendered in a silky smooth sixty frames per second with minimal (if any) drops at any point. It’s a simpler game than most on the Switch, but it’s simply icing on the cake to see how slick and smooth the presentation is."

And The Sixth Axis also thinks this is going to be potentially "the biggest game" in the series: