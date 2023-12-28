Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Konami has made a name for itself with all sorts of franchises over the years, but one you might not know about is its high school dating simulation title Tokimeki Memorial. The original game made its debut back in the early 90s and since then has spawned an entire series.

During the Nintendo DS generation, Konami released three entries in this otome visual novel-style series, and now in an announcement earlier this week, it has revealed it will be releasing remasters of Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 1st Love (2007), Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 2nd Season (2008) and Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 3rd Story (2010).

Each remaster will include "high-definition visuals and high sound quality" and is based on the DS versions of the games.

Although these games are being remastered, it doesn't seem like Konami will be localising them - but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. They'll be arriving in Japan via the Switch eShop on 14th February 2024 (Valentine's Day) and will be priced at 5,995 yen each.

